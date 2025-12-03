ANDRITZ, Tandem Repeat Pair To Scale Procell™

Austria-based ANDRITZ has partnered with biotechnology company Tandem Repeat Technologies Inc., Philadelphia, to commercialize industrial-scale production solutions for Procell™, a biomanufactured protein-based fiber designed for textiles and nonwovens. The collaboration combines Tandem Repeat’s fiber development expertise with ANDRITZ’s machinery and plant capabilities to provide manufacturing solutions tailored to Procell’s requirements. Procell offers wool-like softness, strength, and durability, positioning it as an alternative to conventional synthetic fibers.

“By partnering with Andritz, we can bring our revolutionary fiber to market on a commercial scale,”said Tandem Repeat Co-founder Dr. Melik Demirel.

2025 Quarterly Issue IV