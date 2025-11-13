Circulose Partners With Marks & Spencer To Accelerate Circular Fashion

STOCKHOLM — November 13, 2025 — Circulose has announced a partnership with Marks & Spencer (M&S), making the iconic British retailer the first UK brand to join Circulose as a Scaling Partner. This milestone collaboration marks a powerful step forward in transforming how fashion is made, driving circularity from concept to scale.

By joining forces, M&S is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and supporting Circulose’s mission to make circular materials mainstream. The brand will integrate a significant volume of CIRCULOSE® into its collections, helping drive broader adoption of next-generation circular materials across the industry.

CIRCULOSE®, made entirely from textile waste, helps fashion brands reduce their dependence on virgin fibers derived from trees, while delivering the same high quality and performance. By transforming discarded textiles into a new material, Circulose helps minimize waste, lower emissions, and ease pressure on land and forests, advancing the shift toward a global circular fashion system.

“We are thrilled to welcome M&S as Circulose’s first Scaling Partner in the UK. Their leadership in sustainability and commitment to circular fashion plays an important role in accelerating adoption of next-generation fibers. This partnership is one of several we are building with leading global brands, with more set to join soon,” says Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose.

“Partnering with Circulose allows us to put the concept of circular design into action and will be an example of how the industry can move from small-scale pilots to incorporating next-generation materials at a greater scale,” said Katharine Beacham, Head of Materials and Sustainability “By integrating circular materials into our sourcing strategy, we will be reducing reliance on virgin fibres, cutting waste, and helping to build a fashion industry that’s fit for the future.”

This partnership also validates Circulose’s renewed commercial strategy, centered on close, hands-on collaboration with global brands. Through its new licensing model and dedicated implementation support, Circulose supports brands to scale circular materials efficiently across the entire textile value chain, beyond capsule collections.

Source: Circulose