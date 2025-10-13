Next Step Towards Responsible Fashion: Indorama Ventures Launches deja™ Care For Soft-Skin Applications

BANGKOK, Thailand — October 9, 2025 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, launches a new skin-friendly range of PET fibers and filament yarns for apparel, tested against 17 harmful chemicals and certified to standards like OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, DIN EN 71-3, and ISO 17294-2.

Under the product brand deja™ Care, the company uses more environmentally friendly chemicals during the PET polymerization process. That enables customers and brand owners offer skin-sensitive solutions like certified maternity wear, underwear, infant and children’s wear, school uniforms, or simply essential fashion that touches consumers’ skin every day.

All deja Care fibers and yarns are manufactured in fully integrated, in-house facilities in Asia, ensuring end-to-end control and traceability. Having already proven their performance in hygiene applications like baby wipes & diapers, these products now offer apparel brands a clear path towards responsible fashion. Fabric makers also benefit from cleaner, thus less polluting wastewater and lower sludge generation and disposal during fabric manufacturing. That supports more eco-friendly production practices.

More about the full deja fibers portfolio, including recycled and bio-based solutions, is available here: https://beta.indoramaventures.com/fibers/deja

Posted: October 13, 2025

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited