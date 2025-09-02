Lenzing Introduces “Lenzing Pro” Digital Platform

LENZING, Austria — September 1, 2025 — Today, global regenerated cellulosic fiber producer Lenzing Group launched Lenzing Pro, its one-stop digital platform for the textile and nonwovens supply chains².

Designed as a centralized hub for business users³, the platform streamlines certification and branding processes, improves access to technical fiber information, and strengthens collaboration with Lenzing’s partners. This marks a significant step as the industry looks for ways to accelerate the integration of sustainable materials⁴ into products more easily.

Combining deep expertise in Lenzing’s trusted fibers with tools that enable swift, informed decisions across the global textile supply chain supports the shift toward lower-impact fiber sourcing¹ ²

One Platform. Numerous Possibilities

Lenzing Pro is a strategic evolution of the established and trusted Lenzing E-Branding Service, offering expanded functionality through a streamlined, multilingual and 24/7-accessible experience. Guided by the ethos of “One Platform. Numerous Possibilities”, it plays a vital role in supporting Lenzing’s global network of customers and partners in their decision-making and marketing. In addition to core services such as Lenzing’s Fabric Certification and Brand Licensing, the platform also features a comprehensive fiber product catalog, including detailed specifications, technical properties and recommended applications for each fiber type.

The platform is dedicated to helping spinners access fiber knowledge and find suitable offers; fabric mills in integrating Lenzing fibers into their products with the support of testing and certification services; and brand partners and retailers in developing compelling campaigns using marketing toolkits⁵ that address diverse communication and promotional needs. With Lenzing Pro, partners gain seamless access to the services they need, underpinned by expertise and innovation to unlock new possibilities with Lenzing fibers.

“The textile industry needs fast, reliable access to technical expertise, certification capabilities, and responsive support to innovate in today’s dynamic marketplace and evolving sustainability landscape,” said Florian Heubrandner, vice president, Global Business Management Textiles at Lenzing. “Lenzing Pro directly addresses those needs, combining our fiber expertise with intuitive tools to help partners innovate. This platform reflects our continued commitment to enabling a more responsible future alongside our partners.²”

Connecting partners to fiber insights

Lenzing Pro centers around a comprehensive Fiber Catalog where technical specifications meet practical applications. Registered spinners, fabric mills and brands can access in-depth product characteristics and recommendations for Lenzing’s fibers, including TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers, and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ viscose fibers. Intuitive search and filtering capabilities help partners find the ideal fiber solutions based on technical needs, sustainability certifications³, and end-use requirements, from luxury fashion and everyday apparel, to activewear and home textiles.

Expertise at your fingertips

Fabric Certification services offer both direct fabric verification and sub-certification capabilities that strengthen trading relationships for partners. Brand Licensing tools provide brands and retailers seamless access to marketing assets, claims recommendations, and co-branding guidelines, allowing them to incorporate Lenzing’s established fiber brands into their communications.

Innovation amplified

“With Lenzing Pro, we’ve transformed previously complex tasks into an intuitive experience. Whether our partners are developing new innovative products, seeking certification, or using our marketing tools to launch campaigns, the platform is designed to support them every step of the way,” said Eva McGeorge, senior global director, Marketing & Branding, Commercial Textiles at Lenzing.

Experience Lenzing Pro at Intertextile

Lenzing invites partners to experience the platform firsthand at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics — Autumn Edition, taking place September 2–4, 2025 [Hall 4.1, E55]. The platform is already live at lenzingpro.com, offering public content and, upon registration, a deeper set of tools and services.

Registered users are also invited to join a live masterclass on September 11, 2025 at 9am BST or 4pm BST. This exclusive webinar will demonstrate platform features and best practices for maximizing value.

¹ Adhering to the company’s commitment to environmental protection and resource preservation, Lenzing procures wood and pulp only from certified or controlled sustainable sources. In its Wood and Pulp Policy, Lenzing is committed to procuring wood and pulp exclusively from non-controversial sources. FSC® (FSC-C041246) or PEFC (PEFC/06-33-92) certification

² To foster a sustainable global textile and nonwovens industry, Lenzing follows three strategic principles within the context of its “Naturally Positive” sustainability strategy, which focuses on greening the value chain, driving systemic change and advancing the circular economy through partnerships with key industry stakeholders, such as Textile Exchange, Cascale, Canopy, Together for Sustainability, Renewable Carbon Initiative, and UN Global Compact.

³ Lenzing Pro and all related services are designed for business users only, not for consumer use.

⁴ LENZING™ fibers are certified by the EU Ecolabel (license no. AT/016/001) for textile products. Nonwoven fibers from Lenzing are not certified by the EU Ecolabel for AHP; however, products containing LENZING™ nonwoven fibers may be eligible for such certification.

⁵ Certain Lenzing Pro features will be progressively rolled out over time.

Posted September 2, 2025

Source: Lezing