Covation Biomaterials Appoints New CEO Steven Ackerman

NEWARK, Delaware — August 27, 2025 — Covation Biomaterials (CovationBio), an innovator in sustainable biomaterials, today announces the appointment of Steven Ackerman as Chief Executive Officer. Ackerman brings 15 years of specialized experience in sustainable materials with a proven track record in advancing high-performance bio-based products for global markets.

“It’s an honor to step into this role and lead CovationBio into a new era of sustainable innovation,” says Ackerman. “The growing global need for sustainable material innovation is clear. We’ll continue to build on our strong foundation to deliver even greater value to our partners and the planet.”

Ackerman succeeds Dean Trivits who served as CEO following Michael Saltzberg’s retirement in 2023.

Since joining DuPont Biomaterials in 2010, and continuing through the creation of Covation Biomaterials in 2022, Ackerman has led global growth, technical advancement, and innovation for the Sorona® business. Most recently, as Vice President of Product & Technology, he drove deeper connectivity between the company’s global technology teams with sales, marketing, and customers. Under his direction, teams at three laboratories worldwide worked on improving manufacturing processes, supporting operations, and enhancing quality. His collaborative approach also ensured innovation efforts directly addressed market needs and paved the way for new applications of Sorona® polymer in fibers.

Throughout his career, Ackerman has shaped Sorona® global brand strategy, led business development through textile value chains, and drove new product development programs. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Lehigh University and a Master’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Delaware.

“Across our brands, we’re enabling entire industries to reimagine what’s possible. I believe clear communication between our internal teams and external stakeholders is critical to our success,” says Ackerman. “As we move forward, we’ll embrace this collaborative approach as an essential ingredient for progress, expansion into new markets, and the creation of new sustainable solutions that benefit everyone in our industry, offer value to our end consumers, and respect our planet.”

Founded in 2022, in Newark, Delaware, Covation Biomaterials LLC is a global innovator offering a product portfolio of high-performance, sustainable solutions. The company builds on its rich DuPont legacy of groundbreaking scientific innovation and continues to deliver novel solutions at scale across multiple industries, including apparel, carpeting, cosmetics, food and packaging. Through product lines such as Sorona® polymer, Susterra® propanediol, and Zemea® propanediol, the mission of CovationBio is to deliver the sustainable building blocks that will enable customers to provide biobased products accessible to everyone.

Posted: August 29, 2025

Source: Covation Biomaterials LLC