Hamilton International Announces Strategic Equity Partnership With Warp Development

ATLANTA — May 8, 2025 — Hamilton International, a provider of industrial yarn and fabric solutions, today announced a strategic equity investment in Warp Development, a global provider of warping and beaming services. The agreement establishes an equal partnership between the two companies aimed at accelerating growth, broadening capabilities, and delivering greater value to customers across the textile industry.

Under the agreement, Chad Clay will continue to serve as CEO of Warp Development, ensuring continuity and leadership as the company enters its next phase of expansion.

“This partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer success,” said Art Hamilton, President and CEO of Hamilton International. “Chad’s leadership, vision, and dedication to precision and service make this an ideal match. We believe strongly in the next generation of leaders, and investing in Chad and his team is an investment in the future of our industry.”

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Atlanta, Hamilton International delivers customized supply chain solutions to industrial fabric manufacturers across North America and beyond. With services ranging from warehousing and inventory management to consignment and sourcing, Hamilton provides access to an extensive global network of suppliers and manufacturers.

For Warp Development, the partnership brings scale, shared knowledge, and expanded resources to fuel further growth.

“We’ve worked hard to earn the trust of our customers by delivering consistent quality and reliability,” said Clay. “Partnering with Hamilton gives us the operational and strategic support we need to expand faster and serve our customers even better. It’s exciting to team up with a company that shares our values and long-term vision.”

Warp Development, founded in 1999, specializes in commission-based warping and beaming services for clients ranging from regional mills to global textile producers. Known for its precision, responsiveness, and customer-first approach, Warp is committed to exceeding expectations in service, product accuracy, and on-time delivery.

Together, Hamilton International and Warp Development aim to strengthen their combined offerings across the textile value chain, creating a seamless link between yarn suppliers, fabric manufacturers, and value-added processors. Customers will benefit from enhanced responsiveness, expanded service capabilities, and streamlined supply chain operations.

Posted: May 9, 2025

Source: Hamilton International