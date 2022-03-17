HATTERSHEIM, Germany — March 1, 2022 — The Trevira CS brand will be showcased on the German Pavilion at the BIG Show Oman, an international exhibition for building materials, construction equipment, and interior design, in Muscat, Oman. This year, BIG Show, which is part of Oman Design & Build Week, will be held from March 14-16.

Trevira CS will showcase its extended brand concept that offers customers even more flexibility and also addresses sustainability. Building on to the high brand quality and performance, the recently introduced brands Trevira CS flexand Trevira CS eco offer properties and functions tailored to specific requirements. Furthermore, the Trevira CS Bioactive brand compliments the range, combining flame retardancy with antimicrobial properties. Fabrics bearing this brand meet the requirements for preventive fire protection and increased cleanliness.

This brand concept is very well received by our customers. Many new flame retardant fabric developments embracing one of the Trevira CS brands will be on display at BIG Show. Trevira CS fabrics from the following Trevira CS Club customers will be presented at BIG Show in March: 4Spaces GmbH, AB Ludvig Svensson, Dina Vanelli Tekstil San. Ve Tic. A.S., DNL spa (De Negri Luxury), Engelbert E. Stieger, G-TEX S.r.l., JAB Josef Anstoetz KG, Mottura S.p.A., Panaz Ltd, Pongs Technical Textiles GmbH, PUGI R.G. S.R.L., Spandauer Velours GmbH & Co. KG, Swisstulle AG, TF Création S.A.S., and Verotex AG.

Trevira CS has been part of BIG Show for years, as it is an important meeting point for the exhibiting companies with interior designers, construction companies, and project managers. Important authorities from the Middle East as well as major hotel brands will also be present again this year. The main focus of the trade show will be on the hotel & catering and hospital & care sectors, for which Trevira CS fabrics are of great interest because they meet the safety requirements that are usually required by law.

In the Middle East, important tenders for major projects are due this year, so meetings with local decision-makers are of great importance.

In addition, the Trevira team is pleased that this trade fair once again enables personal interaction with customers and industry on site. The team is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the trade fair in the German Pavilion at stand number 3010.

Posted: March 17, 2022

Source: Trevira GmbH