Ascend Performance Materials’ Acteev Technology Takes Prize At Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards

HOUSTON — January 22, 2021 — Ascend Performance Materials’ Acteev Protect™ antimicrobial odor-resisting fabric technology has been named a winner at the 2021 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards. The awards recognize new and groundbreaking technologies used in winter apparel, outdoor and sports products and materials.

Acteev Protect was chosen out of a record number of submissions for its performance across four criteria – Spark, Desire, Function and Impact.

Nikki Huffman, principal business development leader for Acteev™, accepted the award at a virtual ceremony held during the Outdoor Retailer Winter Online tradeshow.

“We are honored to be in the company of so many talented innovators,” Huffman said. “We envision an Acteev world with Ascend working together with other manufacturers and innovators to create products ranging from sheets and pillowcases to scrubs and hospital gowns, athleisure wear and socks, swimwear and intimate apparel.”

Acteev technology embeds zinc ions in a polymer to create long-lasting antimicrobial properties. The result is a fabric that destroys odor-causing bacteria and fungi. Acteev yarns and fabrics are abrasion-resistant, soft and durable. And because the zinc ions are embedded during the polymerization process, knit and woven articles made with Acteev retain their antimicrobial efficacy for up to 50 washes.

Testing on knit fabric completed at the University of Cambridge demonstrated that Acteev technology deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with 99.9% efficacy on contact. Ascend is working with governmental agencies to obtain appropriate regulatory clearances to make specific claims in the U.S.

Posted January 22, 2021

Source: Ascend Performance Materials