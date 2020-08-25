Isabelle Damen Appointed Teijin Aramid CFO

ARNHEM, The Netherlands — August 19, 2020 — Teijin Aramid announced today the appointment of Isabelle Damen as the company’s new CFO effective August 24, 2020. Damen succeeds Peter ter Horst, who was named CEO of Teijin Aramid earlier this year.

Damen has worked in finance for more than 20 years and brings a wealth of international experience to Teijin Aramid. She is a well-equipped strategic business partner and previously held the position of Finance Director Global Powertrain at Sensata Technologies. Isabelle will work closely with the Management Team and her colleagues to meet Teijin Aramid’s long-term growth and sustainability goals.

“Teijin Aramid is a global, innovative company, with technology and expertise at the heart of the business,” Damen said. “Manufacturing a product that can be found in all different kinds of applications, ranging from the Mars Perseverance Rover to car tires and firefighter garments, can be complex. These challenges inspire me and I look forward to bringing my expertise to the start of the aramid supply chain. I am also passionate about enabling our future generations and for that, we need to prioritize the development of our people and environment. Teijin Aramid acknowledges this and I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth objectives while meeting its sustainability targets.”

Peter ter Horst, CEO Teijin Aramid said: “Isabelle Damen is a fantastic addition to the Teijin Aramid team. We are pleased that our Management Team is now complete. She is a true leader who has demonstrated focus on sustainable business growth and values the development of people; not just as a manager but also outside of office hours as a mentor. Her strategic counsel and hands-on mentality will prove invaluable as we grow to meet the world’s demand for aramid.”

Management Team complete

Effective September 1, 2020, Teijin Aramid’s Management Team will consist of: Peter ter Horst (CEO), Isabelle Damen (CFO), Erik Delnoij (Director Marketing & Sales), Edward Groen (Director Operations), Daisuke Ozaki (Director Research & Technology), Jan Roos (Director Energy Transition & Sustainable Development), Han Veldman (Director Human Resources & Organization) and Robert van Riessen (Director Global IT).

Posted August 25, 2020

Source: Teijin Aramid