UK Defense Textile Collaboration formed between Pincroft Dyeing & Printing and Toray Textiles Europe Ltd.

ADLINGTON, UK — April 30, 2026 — As the UK Government looks to secure a resilient domestic supply chain, Pincroft Dyeing & Printing and Toray Textiles Europe Ltd have responded to the need for printed woven technical textiles for the UK defence sector. Both companies are established suppliers to NATO military programmes and are now well positioned to support UK defence requirements.

Strategically located in the Northwest of England, Pincroft operates one of Europe’s largest fully integrated textile processing, printing and finishing facilities. Exporting to more than 80 countries and with an annual production capacity exceeding 50 million metres, the company has built a strong reputation in military printing and flame retardant finishing. Armed forces around the world already wear uniforms made with fabrics processed at Pincroft.

Toray Textiles Europe Ltd is a leading technical textile manufacturer specialising in the weaving, dyeing and finishing of synthetic fibre textiles across defence, medical and industrial applications. A recent investment of more than £15 million in advanced looms and process machinery has further strengthened its capability to support future demand.

Paul Farrell, Group Sales Director at Pincroft, said: “Leveraging our combined expertise and innovation, alongside our UK-based operations and supply chains, Pincroft and Toray are well placed to support the shared goals of strengthening national security, driving economic growth and improving sustainability.”

Paul Daynes, Sales Manager at Toray Textiles Europe Ltd, added: “Pincroft and Toray operate at a scale capable of delivering national programmes while manufacturing a high-quality UK product. This collaboration supports employment across the manufacturing sector and helps build a resilient domestic supply chain for our armed forces.”

Both businesses were honoured to receive a visit from HRH The Princess Royal as President of the UK Fashion & Textile Association in 2025 which underscored the significant investment they have both made in their respective weaving, dyeing, finishing and printing capabilities, as well as increasing capacity at both sites.

Adam Mansell, CEO of the UK Fashion and Textile Association has welcomed this new defence textiles collaboration and said: “The UK already sells to major forces across the world, from the Netherlands, Germany and France, across to Australia and New Zealand, so why not the UK? The UK MOD and other UK procurement agencies need to be incentivised, or required, to source more of their products from reliable UK sources and see the bigger UK industrial picture.”

Posted: May 3, 2026

Source: Pincroft