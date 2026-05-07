Savio Macchine Tessili Presents Flagship Technologies At ITM Istanbul 2026

PORDENONE, Italy — May 7, 2026 — Savio Macchine Tessili will participate in ITM Istanbul 2026 in a corporate booth of Vandewiele Group, showcasing a selection of its most advanced winding and spinning solutions designed to support textile mills in achieving higher efficiency, flexibility and yarn quality. The company will bring to the show three flagship solutions: Proxima Smartconer®, Lybra Smartspinner® and the Phoenix Assembly Winder.

Proxima Smartconer® – Smart Winding Intelligence

Proxima Smartconer® represents Savio’s next-generation winding platform, designed to deliver high productivity, low energy consumption and premium yarn quality. The machine is available in a full range of configurations, including fully automatic, manual feeding, cone-to-cone, Duo Lot and large bobbin feeding for the carded wool sector . The platform integrates energy-saving features, optimized bobbin flow and AI-powered functions, supported by Savio Insight, a web-based system enabling remote setup, data tracking and real-time performance analysis.

Phoenix Assembly Winder – Precision Meets Performance

Returning to the market with enhanced digital features, the Phoenix assembly winder offers high productivity, excellent package quality and low operating costs. Phoenix reaches yarn take-up speeds up to 1000 m/min and is suitable for all discontinuous fiber yarns from Ne 1 to Ne 140 . The Savio Multicone digital thread guide reduces setup time and optimizes package formation, ensuring superior downstream results in Two-for-One twisting processes.

Lybra Smartspinner® – We Spin Different

Lybra Smartspinner® is Savio’s air-jet spinning solution developed for applications such as knitting, home textiles and sunshades. A standout feature is the Multi Blend System, which allows two slivers to be fed directly into the spinning chamber. This enables real-time blend adjustments, cost savings in preparation lines and the creation of unique material and color blends, including mélange effects . Lybra combines versatility, efficiency and ease of use, supporting high production rates with reduced processing costs.

Savio looks forward to welcoming customers and partners at ITM Istanbul 2026 to explore how its technologies enable smarter and more sustainable textile production, helping mills modernize processes and enhance overall performance.

Posted: May 7, 2026

Source: Savio Macchine Tessili Spa