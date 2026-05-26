Purecare Expands International Presence With UK Acquisition Of Norfolk Feather

PHOENIX — May 26, 2026 — Purecare continues its international expansion as its UK branch acquires Norfolk Feather, a British bedding manufacturer with over 90 years of heritage in feather and home comfort products.

Founded as a family business and built on decades of expertise, Norfolk Feather is known for its high-quality pillows, duvets and textile products. Combining traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing standards, the brand has established itself as a trusted name across the UK bedding market. Its strong reputation for reliability and product integrity makes it a natural fit within Purecare UK’s growing portfolio.

“We’re proud to bring the trusted Norfolk Feather name and quality into Purecare’s wellness-focused brand growth in the UK,” said Sean Bergman, Purecare president and CEO. “The acquisition is also important to our international growth strategy that has been taking place over the last few years.”

Purecare has expanded globally with presence throughout Canada, Mexico, Central America, the UK, Europe, Eastern Europe, Turkey, the Middle East and Mid Africa.

“The marriage of Norfolk Feather’s heritage and Purecare’s innovation allows us to build on our leadership in sleep wellness, bringing together trusted craftsmanship and insight-led design,” said Paul Lake, head of Purecare UK and Europe. “With this acquisition, we continue to evolve our approach while staying focused on what matters most––helping people sleep better and live better.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Purecare continues to grow domestically, with its pillow manufacturing facility there producing up to 2,500 pillows per week. The domestic manufacturing capabilities ensure product availability and efficient distribution, enabling Purecare to better support its retail partners with reliable supply and innovative products.

Posted: May 26, 2026

Source: Purecare