The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) Renews ISO/IES 17025 Accreditation

CONOVER, N.C. — March 31, 2026 — The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC), a division of Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC), is proud to announce the successful renewal of its ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. This renewal was granted by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a global leader in accreditation services, following a comprehensive evaluation of the center’s laboratory management and technical operations.

ISO/IEC 17025 is the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories. By maintaining this accreditation, the MSC demonstrates its ongoing commitment to technical competence and its ability to produce precise, accurate, and globally recognized test data.

“Renewing our ISO 17025 accreditation with ANAB reinforces our role as a trusted partner for U.S. manufacturers,” said Jeff Neuville, Director of the Manufacturing Solutions Center. “This ‘gold standard’ ensures our clients that the results they receive are meeting the highest levels of quality and reliability, which is critical for their success in a competitive global market”.

The MSC’s accredited scope covers a wide range of specialized testing services essential for the textile, furniture, and personal protective equipment (PPE) industries. Key areas of focus include:

Textile & Legwear Performance : Comprehensive testing for apparel, hosiery, socks, and textile-related products, including abrasion resistance, colorfastness, and stretch.

: Comprehensive testing for apparel, hosiery, socks, and textile-related products, including abrasion resistance, colorfastness, and stretch. Furniture Structural Testing : Rigorous evaluation of furniture durability and safety in accordance with BIFMA standards.

: Rigorous evaluation of furniture durability and safety in accordance with BIFMA standards. PPE & Mask Validation : Critical testing for the efficacy of medical gowns, masks, and other protective equipment in the MSC’s dedicated PPE Resource Lab.

: Critical testing for the efficacy of medical gowns, masks, and other protective equipment in the MSC’s dedicated PPE Resource Lab. Physical & Chemical Analysis: Assessment of tensile strength, flammability, pH levels, and antimicrobial properties.

The mission of the Manufacturing Solutions Center is to help U.S. manufacturers increase sales, improve quality, and improve efficiency, leading to the creation and retention of US manufacturing jobs. By providing accredited testing, the MSC helps companies navigate regulatory requirements, such as CPSC third-party testing, and verify product claims for major retailers and marketplaces.

Part of Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, NC, the Manufacturing Solutions Center provides testing, prototyping, and business incubation services to support the growth of manufacturing companies. With an emphasis on textiles and emerging technologies, MSC fosters innovation and economic development throughout the region. To learn more about the MSC visit www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org.

Posted: April 5, 2026

Source: The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC)