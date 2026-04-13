RISE® Conference To Be Held In Conjunction With IDEA®27

CARY, N.C. — April 13, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced today that its annual RISE® (Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics) will not be held in August 2026 and will instead be presented in conjunction with IDEA®27, March 23–25, 2027, at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

RISE at IDEA27 will enhance accessibility and deliver added value for technical professionals looking to incorporate emerging technologies and innovations in their processes and products. Participants will benefit from a comprehensive experience that combines world-class technical content with exposure to the latest commercial technologies and industry developments.

“Presenting RISE at IDEA27 allows us to deliver greater value to a broader, global audience,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA President and CEO. “By aligning with IDEA, we’re making it easier for technical professionals to access critical insights, connect with industry leaders, and engage with the innovations shaping the future of engineered fabrics.”

The reformatted RISE program will highlight innovation across the full spectrum of development, including fundamental and corporate research, upstream innovation, and performance-driven applications. The technical content—designed to be universally applicable—will provide actionable insights for professionals across the global nonwovens value chain.

“RISE has always served as a hub for breakthrough thinking in nonwovens and engineered fabrics,” said Matt O’Sickey, PhD, INDA Director of Education & Technical Affairs. “By expanding the format and presenting it at IDEA27, we are making cutting-edge research and innovation more accessible for a broader audience.”

RISE at IDEA27 will create a unique environment for:

Technology scouts seeking emerging innovations and technologies

R&D leaders, scientists, and engineers exploring next-generation materials and processes

Business and product management professionals identifying scalable opportunities within the nonwovens value chain

Additional details on the RISE program, including themes and speakers, will be announced in the coming months at ideashow.org.

Posted: April 13, 2026

Source: INDA, The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry