INDA 2026 Supply Report Highlights Resilient Growth And Sustainability Focus In North American Nonwovens Industry

CARY, N.C. — April 15, 2026 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, today released its 13th annual North American Nonwovens Supply Report, offering a comprehensive look at the industry’s performance, challenges, and strategic evolution.

The report reveals a complex landscape shaped by global trade uncertainty, including tariffs and geopolitical tensions, which are expected to influence industry growth and performance in the coming years. Production output slowed again in 2025, reflecting a cautious, “wait-and-see” environment across the sector.

Despite these headwinds, the industry demonstrates resilience. Key trends include moderated production levels paired with cautious optimism, as companies adapt to shifting market conditions. Sustainability and environmental stewardship remain central priorities, driving innovation and long-term strategic investments.

Report Based on Extensive Producer Input

Developed through extensive research, including producer surveys and in-depth interviews with industry leaders, the 2026 report offers a comprehensive view of the nonwovens landscape, spanning composites, roll goods, and finished products. This report provides an in-depth analysis of capacity, production, operating rates, and regional trade across North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“As part of INDA’s role as the industry’s trusted data source, this report delivers valuable insights for benchmarking, strategic planning, and decision-making,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA President and CEO. “This year’s findings highlight a resilient industry that continues to expand capacity through ongoing investments across all regions and sectors. We are also seeing a clear shift toward sustainable, durable products, alongside continued innovation to meet evolving demand across North America.”

The full report is provided at no cost to participating producers. INDA members receive the report’s Executive Summary on a complimentary basis as part of their membership. Data from the Supply Report also informs INDA’s biennial Global Nonwoven Markets Demand Report, most recently published in November 2024.

“INDA remains committed to enhancing the quality and depth of our industry data and insights,” said Mark Snider, Chief Market and Industry Analyst. “Strong participation from suppliers is essential to that mission. As global supply chain pressures intensify, this report examines the key dynamics shaping the market and influencing future direction.”

For more information or to purchase the report, visit inda.org/market-intelligence/

Posted: April 17, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry