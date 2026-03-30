The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) Launches Introduction to Industrial Robotics Course

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — March 30, 2026 — The Association for Advancing Automation (A3), a global advocate for robotics and automation technologies, today announced the launch of its new Introduction to Industrial Robotics course. The on-demand program is designed to help professionals across industries build a foundational understanding of robotics as automation adoption continues to accelerate.

As robotics becomes an increasingly integral part of modern manufacturing and operations, the need for accessible, practical education is growing. This course provides a structured introduction to industrial robotics, helping learners understand how robots work, where they deliver value, and how they are used in real-world environments.

Delivered in a flexible, on-demand format, the 2.5-hour course is designed for a broad audience, including individuals entering the robotics field, operational professionals overseeing automated systems, and business leaders evaluating automation strategies. No prior experience is required.

Unlike academic programs or fragmented online content, this course offers:

A vendor-neutral, system-level perspective grounded in real-world applications

A blend of business and technical perspectives designed for a range of roles

Standards-aligned, structured learning

Completion in just 2.5 hours

“The rate of automation adoption is accelerating, driving the need for individuals across organizations to understand how these systems work and where they deliver value,” said Christelle Keefer, director of training and certifications for A3. “Whether you’re new to robotics, transitioning into an automation-focused role, or looking to strengthen your foundation, this course provides a practical starting point grounded in real-world applications.”

The course marks the second in a planned series of online learning offerings from A3, part of a broader effort to expand education and workforce development resources for the automation industry.

Introductory pricing (through June 30, 2026):

A3 Members: $50 per person

Non-members: $75 per person

The Introduction to Industrial Robotics course is available now. To register or learn more, visit https://www.automate.org/robotics/introduction-to-industrial-robotics.

Posted: March 30, 2026

Source: The Association for Advancing Automation (A3)