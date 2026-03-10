Monforts Unveils Interactive Digital Platform For Textile Finishers

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — March 10, 2026 — Monforts has launched a new digital platform designed to give textile manufacturers faster, more intuitive access to the company’s finishing technologies, technical expertise and aftersales support worldwide.

A key feature of the new website is a series of interactive 3D tours covering the company’s principal technology ranges.

Visitors can virtually explore the latest MONTEX stenter lines, MONFORTEX sanforising systems and THERMEX continuous dyeing technologies as well as the different coating options and exhaust air cleaning modules, moving around each installation to examine configurations, key components and optional features aimed at maximising efficiency and boosting output.

The platform has also been developed to streamline day-to-day interaction with existing customers. Ordering spare parts and arranging service support can now be initiated directly via a simplified contact tool, ensuring rapid routing of enquiries to the relevant specialists.

In addition to new machinery, the website provides comprehensive information on the modernisation of installed Monforts lines. This includes upgrades to advanced drive systems and software, as well as a broad range of energy-efficiency and resource-saving options that enable customers to enhance performance and extend machine lifecycles.

“Our new digital platform has been developed with a clear focus on usability and accessibility,” says Nicole Croonenbroek, Marketing Manager at Monforts. “It allows customers to engage directly with our technologies and experts, while making essential services such as spare parts and technical support quicker and easier to access. It reflects our ongoing commitment to long-term partnership and continuous improvement.”

The new website is available at www.monforts.de or www.monforts.com

Posted: March 10, 2026

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG