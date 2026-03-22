Utility Bedding Manufacturer Live Comfortably Acquires Downlite

BOCA RATON — MARCH 17 2026 — Live Comfortably, North America’s largest utility bedding manufacturer, has acquired the home and hospitality business of rival Downlite. Downlite is well known for its strength as a major manufacturer of down, feather and high end down alternative pillows and comforters. It has a strong portfolio of leading industry brands including Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Tommy Bahama, Primaloft, Pendleton and Eddie Bower.

“Downlite is a great strategic fit for us,” stated Brian Cassady, Chief Executive Officer of Live Comfortably. “They have built strong relationships with multiple key retailers that are complimentary to ours. So, the combination of our two companies will significantly diversify our revenue base and provide significant growth at a time when bedding markets have been challenging. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to our earnings and will further solidify our position as the industry leader in utility bedding.”

“The Downlite founders, families and employees have spent decades building a highly respected, successful company”, said Joe Crawford Downlite CEO. “I am proud and grateful to have been part of the Downlite team for the last 6 years. But when the opportunity to join Live Comfortably presented itself, the timing was right. Combining Downlite’s brand expertise and focus on quality with Live Comfortably’s manufacturing prowess and substantial resources will create the premier utility bedding company in North America.”

“We are excited to welcome Downlite’s portfolio of brands, as well as key members of its commercial team, to Live Comfortably,” said Amy Price, Chief Commercial Officer. “This acquisition further strengthens our position as the industry leader in branded utility bedding products and a premier supplier to the hospitality sector. The combination is a strong strategic fit for our organization and aligns well with our long-term growth strategy, further accelerating our ability to expand our product portfolio, deepen customer relationships, and grow across key channels. We are particularly enthusiastic about the opportunity to build relationships with several specialty retailers who will be new partners for us.”

The acquisition is Live Comfortably’s first since it became a pure play utility bedding company with the divestiture of its fashion bedding and window and shower curtain business last year. At the time, management hinted that acquisitions might be part of its growth strategy. Indeed, the Company has a long history of acquisitions, dating back to 2013 when Hollander bought Louisville Sleep products. Since then, Live Comfortably and its predecessors have grown via seven acquisitions. Live Comfortably anticipates that selective acquisitions may continue to be part of its growth strategy.

Live Comfortably is acquiring Downlite’s pillow and mattress pad manufacturing operations, which are currently conducted in two factories in Ohio and North Carolina. Downlite will retain its feather and down processing business, including its processing facilities in Ohio and Canada, as well as it sourcing office in China, which serve customers in the outdoor and furniture markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Posted: March 22, 2026

Source: Live Comfortably