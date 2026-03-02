DEMGY Group Announces To Showcases Advanced Thermoplastic and Thermoset Composite Solutions At JEC World 2026

SAINT-AUBIN-SUR-GAILLON (NORMANDY, EURE), France — March 2, 2026 — At JEC World 2026, DEMGY Group, will present its 2025 results, outline its 2026 growth strategy, and highlight a strengthened portfolio of thermoplastic and thermoset composite technologies for aerospace, medical, defense and high-performance industrial markets.

2025: A Milestone Year

At JEC World, DEMGY will report 2025 as a milestone year with the acquisition of Tool Gauge in the US, which became DEMGY Pacific. This strategic operation that followed the integration of DEMGY EIS in Germany has significantly strengthened the Group’s position in the aerospace market, that now account for around two-thirds of its turnover. As a result, DEMGY has become the world leader in plastic and composite aircraft interior parts acting as a Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier of major aircraft programmes including Boeing and Airbus.

With a consolidated revenue of approximately €125 million ($146 million), with one-third generated in the United States and two-thirds in Europe, the Group’s growth has been driven by a strong momentum in the aerospace, defense, medical and luxury sectors, despite a marked slowdown in automotive. DEMGY has doubled in size in five years, both in terms of revenue and headcount, and has significantly expanded its international footprint.

2026: Consolidation and Targeted Investment

For 2026, DEMGY is targeting revenue of €137 million ($160 million), while maintaining profitability to fund continued investment and innovation.

Strategic priorities include:

Finalizing the integration of DEMGY Pacific, following on from the successful integration of DEMGY EIS, to maximise the industrial and commercial partnerships between the European and American sites.

Further strengthening of its aerospace and defense leadership, capitalising on market growth, Boeing’s recovery and increased efficiency between the Group’s sites.

Acceleration in the medical sector, with the doubling of DEMGY Chicago’s clean rooms and the transformation of the DEMGY Frasne workshop into a 100% ISO 8 clean room including ISO 7 production and assembly stations as well as the upcoming launch of a new clean room at DEMGY Atlantique.

Sustained investment at approximately 7% of revenue to enhance competitiveness, innovation and carbon reduction.

To support this next phase, Bastien Beley has been appointed as Chief Development Officer (CDO), working alongside President & CEO Pierre-Jean Leduc and COO Emmanuel De Battista, to drive business development, marketing, innovation and external growth.

Advanced Thermoplastics and Thermoset Composite Solutions for JEC World 2026

On a new booth in Hall 6 (6B31), DEMGY will present a comprehensive range of thermoplastic and thermoset composite solutions developed for major OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers across aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and industrial sectors. The focus will be on high-performance material, lightweight, and function-integrated components designed for serial production.

Technologies on display will include:

Press&Make: DEMGY’s proprietary process for advanced thermoplastic composite forming. Designed for repeatable, high-rate manufacturing, the technology enables the shaping of high-performance composites such as SRPP (self-reinforced polypropylene).

High-precision additive manufacturing combined with functional metallisation. DEMGY will present high-precision additive manufacturing combined with functional metallisation (plastronics), enabling structural components to incorporate electrical conductivity. This capability is demonstrated in a Smart Plastic Drone Demonstrator, produced through additive manufacturing and integrating advanced functional features within a lightweight structure.

Engineering for eXtreme offering: DEMGY’s expertise in the distribution and processing of very-high-performance polymers (PEEK, Torlon®, Vespel®)

Natural fibre composite solutions developed through its dedicated Flaxcomp® technology.

DRAKE Plastics Ltd. Co and DEMGY Group introduce a new partnership for high performance polymers (HPP)

DRAKE Plastics Ltd. Co and DEMGY Group have established themselves as leaders in high-performance polymer solutions in their respective geographic markets. By combining their application development, production, and market coverage capabilities, DEMGY Group and DRAKE Plastics Ltd. Co offer the European market:

Unique capabilities for extruding ultra-high-performance polymers into semi-finished shapes.

Expertise in the transformation of very high and ultra-high-performance polymers thanks to DEMGY Group’s historic know-how in high precision machining, injection, thermoforming, and metallization.

Extreme-performance polymers available via its digital platform buypolymers.demgy.com

Series Production Components on Display

A series of finished aerospace interior components will also be on display and will further underline DEMGY’s serial production credentials. Exhibits include: an AIRBUS Atlantic Composite Dashboard, injection moulded seat components and arm rests, composite aircraft dividers, and aircraft security parts such as emergency signage equipment produced through high-precision injection moulding.

Together, these parts illustrate the Group’s ability to deliver certified, flight-ready components combining structural performance, aesthetic quality and industrial efficiency.

“2025 confirms the robustness of our international model and our aerospace leadership. In 2026, our priority is clear: to consolidate our global footprint, accelerate in high-value markets and invest in advanced thermoplastic technologies that deliver lighter, smarter and more industrially efficient composite components” said Pierre-Jean Leduc, President & CEO of DEMGY Group. “JEC World 2026 is the ideal platform to demonstrate how DEMGY combines materials expertise, process innovation and industrial scale.”

Posted: March 2, 2026

Source: DEMGY Group