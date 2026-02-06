Sicomin To Highlight CMR-Free Technology And Debut Dedicated Greenpoxy Stand In JEC World 2026 Bio-Materials Village

CHATEAUNEUF LES MARTIGUES, France — February 3, 2026 — JEC World 2026 will see Sicomin exhibit with an enhanced focus on sustainable composite innovation. The leading international supplier of epoxy resin systems will showcase new CMR-free products as well as expand its exhibition presence to reflect the growing momentum around its bio resin brand GreenPoxy.

In addition to its flagship stand in Hall 6, Sicomin will launch a second dedicated GreenPoxy stand within the Bio-Materials Village in Hall 5, that will be hosted by the Alliance of European Flax-Linen & Hemp and JEC Composites.

GreenPoxy Joins Natural Materials Village

The decision to establish a standalone GreenPoxy presence reinforces Sicomin’s significant investment in bio-based materials and highlights the growing credibility and market traction of the GreenPoxy brand. With the largest range of bio-based epoxy materials currently available on the market, now covering 70% of its product range, GreenPoxy serves several composite sectors at industrial scale and caters for most manufacturing processes.

“Natural fibres like flax and hemp are rapidly gaining traction in automotive, marine, architecture, sport and industrial applications, thanks to their versatility, lower environmental impact and performance benefits,” said Ken Marcovich, CEO, Sicomin. “The Alliance of European Flax, Linen & Hemp’s efforts to promote these materials is commendable and we are very excited to join the Bio-Materials Village alongside them. This gives us an invaluable opportunity to showcase collaborative projects and aligned innovations that demonstrate the natural synergy between bio-based resins and natural reinforcements.”

New CMR-Free Systems

Continuing its mission to convert key traditional products to CMR-free formulations (made with no Carcinogenic, Mutagenic, and Reprotoxic substances), Sicomin will also unveil several significant additions to its portfolio at JEC World 2026.

Sicomin’s SR GreenPoxy® 550 is a high-performance bio-based epoxy resin formulated with a significant proportion of plant-derived carbon and certified to ASTM D6866 standards. The system is entirely CMR-free, providing users with a cleaner and safer system while maintaining the mechanical strength and reliability for demanding applications.

Already adopted in advanced marine and structural composite projects, SR GreenPoxy 550 delivers excellent handling characteristics and strong adhesion across a wide range of substrates, including wood and natural fibres. Suitable for structural bonding, lamination and protective applications, it is compatible with multiple hardener options to allow precise control over working time and cure profiles, making it well suited to both bespoke and industrial composite manufacturing.

SR 8100 EVO is an infusion system combining proven high performance with a significantly improved health and safety profile. Fully CMR-free, the reformulated system brings big workshop environment improvements while also meeting the increasing regulatory and sustainability expectations of industrial composite manufacturers. Optimised for resin infusion and RTM processes, SR 8100 Evo delivers very low viscosity, excellent fibre wet-out and reliable flow behaviour, enabling consistent, high-quality laminates even in large or complex parts.

Unique Innovation in Transportation, Aerospace and Civil Engineering

In addition to new products and new stands, visitors to the Sicomin and GreenPoxy stands will also experience an array of applications that demonstrate the performance capabilities of its systems.

RMB01 Motorcycle by Brough Superior – This unique luxury motorcycle features carbon parts made with Sicomin’s high-performance SR 1710 infusion system.

– This unique luxury motorcycle features carbon parts made with Sicomin’s high-performance SR 1710 infusion system. AerialMetric Drone – An advanced UAV manufactured using Sicomin’s SR Infugreen 810 infusion resin and the high-modulus SR 1700 hand laminating resin, demonstrating the performance potential in lightweight aerospace applications.

– An advanced UAV manufactured using Sicomin’s SR Infugreen 810 infusion resin and the high-modulus SR 1700 hand laminating resin, demonstrating the performance potential in lightweight aerospace applications. Aircraft Propellor – An aircraft propellor for Axsport Aviation manufactured using RTM processing of SR Infugreen 810 resin.

– An aircraft propellor for Axsport Aviation manufactured using RTM processing of SR Infugreen 810 resin. Award-Winning Mataf Expansion Ceiling – A section of the composite ceiling developed by UAE-based Premier Composite Technologies using Sicomin’s fire-retardant epoxy systems for the Holy Mosque expansion in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The project won the Construction Week Awards 2025 trophy for Offsite Project of the Year.

“Doubling our presence at JEC World 2026 gives us a unique opportunity to showcase our full range of sustainable innovations,” said Ken Marcovich. “I’m excited to meet with industry leaders, existing partners, and new contacts at both of our stands to explore how our CMR-free technologies and bio-based GreenPoxy solutions can help shape the future of composites.”

Posted: February 6, 2026

Source: Sicomin