RUDOLF Global Distribution Of Sanitized® Textile Technologies

RUDOLF Group, based in Geretsried, Germany, has assumed exclusive global distribution rights for Sanitized® textile technologies from Burgdorf, Switzerland-based SANITIZED AG, marking the full implementation of their strategic partnership announced in 2025. The transition phase, begun in September 2025, ensured continuous customer supply and technical support, paving the way for long-term global cooperation and a more resilient international supply chain.

“With Sanitized® technologies, RUDOLF expands its comprehensive textile chemistry portfolio from pretreatment to finishing, offering customers a single global point of contact,” the company said.

The Sanitized® range includes Odorex™ (biocide-free odor neutralization), Puretec™ (antimicrobial odor control), and Silvertec™ (durable antibacterial protection). Complementary solutions such as OX20, a non-biocidal, bluesign® approved additive for long-lasting freshness, demonstrate growing demand for sustainable hygiene performance.

Together, RUDOLF and SANITIZED provide brands and manufacturers worldwide with coordinated, high-performance technologies and global technical service for durable textile innovation.

2026 Quarterly Issue I