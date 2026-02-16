Hydrite Chemical Co. Expands With $63 Million Investment In South Carolina Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — February 10, 2026 — Hydrite Chemical Co. (Hydrite), a chemical solutions manufacturer and distributor, today announced it is expanding its operations in Laurens County. The company’s $63 million investment will create 13 new jobs.

Founded in 1929, Hydrite offers a wide range of sustainable solutions that keep food safe, water clean and plants thriving through its three distinct business units: Food & Beverage Solutions, Manufactured Solutions, and Agriculture & Sulfur Solutions. In addition to the Laurens County plant, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses and laboratories located in California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin and Texas.

Located in the Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens, the 43-acre greenfield site will serve as the future hub of Hydrite operations in the Southeast region, which includes the recently acquired operations of Enterprise Specialty Products, Inc. At the greenfield site, Hydrite will build a 50,000-square-foot facility with offices, laboratories, warehouses, and operations and logistics spaces to be used for chemical manufacturing and distribution.

Operations are expected to be online in 2028. Individuals interested in joining the Hydrite team should visit the company’s careers page: https://www.hydrite.com/careers.htm

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

“Building on our recent acquisition of Enterprise Specialty Products, Inc. in Laurens County, we’re proud to deepen our roots in South Carolina with a new greenfield facility. The state’s exceptional business climate and talented workforce make it the right place to invest, create quality jobs and better serve customers across the Southeast and beyond. We are grateful for the support from South Carolina and look forward to being a long-term partner in the Laurens County community’s growth.” -Hydrite CEO Kevin Honkamp

“Thanks to South Carolina’s strong business environment, companies like Hydrite Chemical Co. continue to find success in our state. We congratulate Hydrite on this expansion and look forward to the new opportunities this investment will create in Laurens County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Hydrite on expanding operations in Upstate South Carolina. The company’s $63 million investment in Laurens County demonstrates the Palmetto State’s continuing economic growth and development.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Laurens County would like to thank Hydrite for expanding operations in our county. Their investment and job creation will have a tremendous impact on our community. We wish them much success and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Jeff Carroll

Posted: February 16, 2026

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor