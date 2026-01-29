U.S. Textile Industry Commends Administration On Reciprocal Trade Agreement With El Salvador That Bolsters The Domestic Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — January 29 2026 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), representing the full spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber, yarn and fabrics to finished sewn products, lauded the administration’s reciprocal trade agreement with El Salvador announced today.

National Council of Textile Organizations President and CEO Kim Glas:

“NCTO and our industry greatly appreciate the administration’s actions on qualified textile and apparel goods for El Salvador under the Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR). These steps will help fortify a critical export market for the U.S. textile industry and our workforce.

“We sincerely thank President Trump, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, and the administration for finalizing this important reciprocal trade agreement. El Salvador is part of the CAFTA-DR region that forms a vital co-production chain with the American textile supply chain. This production chain facilitated $11.3 billion in two-way trade in 2024 and supported more than 470,000 U.S. workers in the domestic textile sector alone.

“Today’s action will reinforce the strength of the U.S. textile industry. The U.S.–Western Hemisphere supply chain is a strategic bulwark against China and other Asian competitors. We welcome the opportunity to work with the Trump administration to further fortify this vital region and strongly appreciate this important announcement.”

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)