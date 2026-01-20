Committed To Cotton: 1888 Mills Sets Benchmark In Fiber Choice — Receives Champion Of Cotton Award

CARY, N.C. — January 20, 2026 — Cotton Incorporated recently presented the Champion of Cotton Award to Griffin, GA-based 1888 Mills in New York. The award ceremony was attended by Cotton Incorporated executives, 1888 Mills leadership and industry stakeholders.

Cotton Incorporated recognizes 1888 Mills’ ongoing dedication to cotton and their innovation in home textiles. The company predominantly showcased the Seal of Cotton trademark on its 100% Cotton Bath and Bedding Collection, launched in 2025.

Recognizing Long-Standing Leadership

“The Champion of Cotton Award recognizes brands leading by example. 1888 Mills demonstrates long-standing leadership in the home market from sourcing and manufacturing to clearly communicating fiber choice through the Seal of Cotton trademark,” said William Kimbrell, president and CEO of Cotton Incorporated. “Marketing for their bath and bedding collection highlights cotton’s durability, breathability, long-lasting softness and microplastic-free benefits, showing how cotton-forward decisions can be implemented at scale.”

The Seal of Cotton

“Cotton has always played an important role in our products because of how it performs and what it brings to everyday essentials like towels and sheets. The Seal of Cotton felt like a natural extension of that commitment. It clearly communicates fiber content and reinforces the value of choosing cotton,” said Lexi Schladenhauffen, chief merchandising officer for 1888 Mills. “Our customers have been excited about this approach, especially coming out of market, and we are grateful to Cotton Incorporated for recognizing our team and the work we are doing.”

1888 Mills Timi Majek, vice president, marketing and visual merchandising along with Cheryl Leisenring, 1888 Mills senior director of product development; Harry Kartus, senior vice president, retail and consumer goods; and Lexi Schladenhauffen, chief merchandising officer received the award presented by William Kimbrell, president and CEO, Cotton Incorporated.

