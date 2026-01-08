AATCC Announces Coloration Conference Speakers And Program

DURHAM, N.C. — January 7, 2026 — Join industry leaders, innovators, and researchers for the AATCC Coloration Conference, February 24–25, 2026, at the StateView Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina. This event will bring together professionals from across the textile and color industries to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of coloration.
The program will highlight sustainable practices, digital transformation, and advancements in dyeing technology—from lab design and color communication to natural dyes and waterless coloration systems. Attendees will gain valuable insights into modern production methods, material innovations, and testing techniques driving performance and sustainability in today’s textile supply chain.
The conference is geared towards professionals in textile coloration, product development, R&D, testing, quality control, and sustainability, including brand, mill, and supplier representatives.
Attendees can expect to:
- Stay ahead of technological and market trends
- Network with peers and experts in textile coloration
- Gain hands-on insights through lab tours and technical sessions
- Be inspired by innovative leaders shaping the future of color
Conference Presentations
- Color Theory – Martin Bide, Professor Emeritus, University of Rhode Island
- The Modern Dye Laboratory: Digital Integration, Small-Batch Capability, and Shade Precision– Jessica Brooks, WL Gore & Associates, Inc.
- LEDs and Their Challenges– Mark Graham, Graham Technical Services
- Digital Standards & Color Communication in the LED/UV Era– Ryan Stanley, X-Rite
- Color Matching & Control– Tim Williams, Color Solutions International; Doug Bynum, natific; Chris Hipps, Archroma
- Natural Fibers & Efficiency Analytics– Hasan Shahari, FIBRE52
- Preparation of Synthetic Fibers : Best Practices– Brian Furr, Archroma.
- Enzymatic Degradation of Cotton-based Textiles for Fiber Separation and Recycling– Sonja Salmon, North Carolina State University
- Color Without Compromise: Biobased Dyes and the Future of Sustainable Dyeing– Michele Schmidt, North Carolina State University
- New Color Application Technologies– Jennifer Thompson, COLOURized
- AATCC Test Methods– Gregg Woodcock, AATCC Executive Director
- Advancements and Challenges in Sustainable Salt-free Reactive Dyeing of Cellulose– Thomas Braun, Livinguard
- Precision Spray Dyeing, the future is here– Rick Stanford, BW Converting Inc.
- Sustainable Color Application– Speaker TBA
- Innovations in Waterless Dyeing– Swapneshu Baser, Deven Supercritical
- Advancement in Colorfastness Testing Equipment– Speaker TBA
- Panel Discussions
- Recent Updates from the Wilson College of Textiles– David Hinks, Dean, NC State University Wilson College of Textiles
- National Science Foundation Engine– Melissa Sharp, NC State University
- North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles Lab Tours
- Analytical service lab
- Digital design lab
- TPACC
- Dyeing & finishing pilot labs
February 24 – Dinner Speaker
Success & Failure – Dereck Whittenburg
Dereck Whittenburg is a dynamic motivational speaker, former collegiate basketball standout and coach, and a proven leader whose message of resilience, transformation, and purpose has inspired audiences across the country. He is also the author of Shot Heard Around the World.
Early Registration
Register today to connect with leading industry professionals and academic experts at this must-attend event. AATCC members enjoy discounted registration. Be sure to register by February 10, 2026, to take advantage of early rates.
Posted: January 8, 2026
Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)