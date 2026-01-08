AATCC Announces Coloration Conference Speakers And Program

DURHAM, N.C. — January 7, 2026 — Join industry leaders, innovators, and researchers for the AATCC Coloration Conference, February 24–25, 2026, at the StateView Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina. This event will bring together professionals from across the textile and color industries to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of coloration.

The program will highlight sustainable practices, digital transformation, and advancements in dyeing technology—from lab design and color communication to natural dyes and waterless coloration systems. Attendees will gain valuable insights into modern production methods, material innovations, and testing techniques driving performance and sustainability in today’s textile supply chain.

The conference is geared towards professionals in textile coloration, product development, R&D, testing, quality control, and sustainability, including brand, mill, and supplier representatives.

Attendees can expect to:

Stay ahead of technological and market trends

Network with peers and experts in textile coloration

Gain hands-on insights through lab tours and technical sessions

Be inspired by innovative leaders shaping the future of color

Conference Presentations

Color Theory – Martin Bide, Professor Emeritus, University of Rhode Island

– Martin Bide, Professor Emeritus, University of Rhode Island The Modern Dye Laboratory: Digital Integration, Small-Batch Capability, and Shade Precision – Jessica Brooks, WL Gore & Associates, Inc.

– Jessica Brooks, WL Gore & Associates, Inc. LEDs and Their Challenges – Mark Graham, Graham Technical Services

– Mark Graham, Graham Technical Services Digital Standards & Color Communication in the LED/UV Era – Ryan Stanley, X-Rite

– Ryan Stanley, X-Rite Color Matching & Control – Tim Williams, Color Solutions International; Doug Bynum, natific; Chris Hipps, Archroma

– Tim Williams, Color Solutions International; Doug Bynum, natific; Chris Hipps, Archroma Natural Fibers & Efficiency Analytics – Hasan Shahari, FIBRE52

– Hasan Shahari, FIBRE52 Preparation of Synthetic Fibers : Best Practices – Brian Furr, Archroma.

– Brian Furr, Archroma. Enzymatic Degradation of Cotton-based Textiles for Fiber Separation and Recycling – Sonja Salmon, North Carolina State University

– Sonja Salmon, North Carolina State University Color Without Compromise: Biobased Dyes and the Future of Sustainable Dyeing – Michele Schmidt, North Carolina State University

– Michele Schmidt, North Carolina State University New Color Application Technologies – Jennifer Thompson, COLOURized

– Jennifer Thompson, COLOURized AATCC Test Methods – Gregg Woodcock, AATCC Executive Director

– Gregg Woodcock, AATCC Executive Director Advancements and Challenges in Sustainable Salt-free Reactive Dyeing of Cellulose – Thomas Braun, Livinguard

– Thomas Braun, Livinguard Precision Spray Dyeing, the future is here – Rick Stanford, BW Converting Inc.

– Rick Stanford, BW Converting Inc. Sustainable Color Application – Speaker TBA

– Speaker TBA Innovations in Waterless Dyeing – Swapneshu Baser, Deven Supercritical

– Swapneshu Baser, Deven Supercritical Advancement in Colorfastness Testing Equipment – Speaker TBA

– Speaker TBA Panel Discussions

Recent Updates from the Wilson College of Textiles – David Hinks, Dean, NC State University Wilson College of Textiles

– David Hinks, Dean, NC State University Wilson College of Textiles National Science Foundation Engine – Melissa Sharp, NC State University

– Melissa Sharp, NC State University North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles Lab Tours Analytical service lab Digital design lab TPACC Dyeing & finishing pilot labs



February 24 – Dinner Speaker

Success & Failure – Dereck Whittenburg

Dereck Whittenburg is a dynamic motivational speaker, former collegiate basketball standout and coach, and a proven leader whose message of resilience, transformation, and purpose has inspired audiences across the country. He is also the author of Shot Heard Around the World.

Early Registration

Register today to connect with leading industry professionals and academic experts at this must-attend event. AATCC members enjoy discounted registration. Be sure to register by February 10, 2026, to take advantage of early rates.

Posted: January 8, 2026

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)