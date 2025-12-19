Trivantage® named finalist in Window Fashion VISION Readers’ Choice Awards

BURLINGTON, N.C. — December 19, 2025 — Trivantage, a trusted supplier for workroom and upholstery professionals, was named a finalist in two categories in the first ever Window Fashion VISION Reader’s Choice awards: Best Workroom Supplies & Tools and Best Decorative Fabric.

“We’re dedicated to providing top-of-the-line products, education, and support that empowers makers to create with confidence,” said Lindsay Shakarjian, Marketing Director at Trivantage. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the professionals we proudly serve.”

The awards were a “landmark peer-driven program honoring the brands, products, professionals and innovations shaping the future of the window coverings industry,” according to Window Fashion VISION.

Industry professionals could vote for a wide range of categories, including textiles, hardware, machinery, supplies, and more. Over 21,000 votes were cast in a one-month period, underscoring the enthusiasm to champion excellence in the industry.

Trivantage provides its customers hassle-free ordering, fast shipping, and tailored customer service. A one-stop shop for designers and workrooms, their 9,000+ products include fabrics, essential notions, tools, tapes, and more from industry-leading brands. To learn more, visit https://www.trivantage.com/designers-workrooms.

Posted: December 19, 2025

Source: Trivantage