Navis Tubetex Announces U.S. Partnership With Icomatex

LEXINGTON, N.C. — December 1, 2025 — Navis TubeTex, a global supplier of advanced dyeing and finishing machinery solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Icomatex (www.icomatex.com), a respected European manufacturer of high-quality stenters and textile finishing equipment. Under this agreement, Navis TubeTex will exclusively represent the Icomatex stenter line in the United States.

This strategic addition enhances Navis TubeTex’s ability to serve a broader range of customers and applications while reaffirming the company’s long-standing commitment to its iconic Marshall & Williams (M&W) brand.

A Broader Portfolio, a Clear Commitment

With this partnership, Navis TubeTex now offers two complementary stenter platforms—each serving a distinct segment of the market:

Marshall & Williams Stenters

Known for their unmatched robustness, high production speeds, and decades-long reputation for durability, M&W machines remain the preferred solution for customers with the most demanding performance and throughput requirements.

The M&W product line is not changing, not being replaced, and continues to be a core strategic offering for Navis TubeTex.

Designed with modern engineering, excellent energy efficiency, and an attractive price-to-performance ratio, the Icomatex range allows Navis TubeTex to address a larger portion of the U.S. market—particularly customers seeking high quality and advanced features at highly competitive investment levels.

“Our goal is—and always has been—to provide the right solution for every customer,” said Will Motchar, President & CEO. “This partnership with Icomatex expands our offering. It does not diminish our commitment to the Marshall & Williams brand, which remains an industry benchmark. Instead, it enhances our ability to support customers across a wider range of production needs.”

Reducing Confusion, Increasing Clarity

To ensure clarity for all current and future customers:

Navis TubeTex will continue full support, service, spare parts, and new machinery offerings for Marshall & Williams.

The company will work closely with each customer to recommend the solution—M&W or Icomatex—that best fits their specific production, speed, fabric, and budget requirements.

The partnership enables Navis TubeTex to offer more options, better responsiveness, and strong lifecycle support across both platforms.

A Shared Vision for Innovation

“Icomatex has built a reputation for quality, engineering excellence, and continuous improvement,” said David Valmana, President. “We are proud to partner with Navis TubeTex, whose decades-long industry leadership, trusted service network, and customer-first mindset make them the ideal representative for our products in the U.S. market.”

Together, Navis TubeTex and Icomatex share a commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, sustainability, and long-term value for textile finishers around the world.

Posted: December 9, 2025

Source: Navis TubeTex