2025 Quarterly Volume IV

Shawmut, West Bridgewater, Mass., recently launched Shawmut™ Insights, a proprietary Life Cycle Assessment system for its automotive textiles, from raw materials to end-of-life.

Microban International, Huntersville, N.C., recently introduced EcoFresh™ odor capture technology that was designed with active and outdoor enthusiasts in mind.

1888 Mills, Griffin, Ga., and Cotton Incorporated, Cary, N.C., have co-developed a new bath and bedding collection that comprises 100-percent cotton towels, sheet and bedding at an accessible starting price point.

Italy-based Thermore® has introduced Thermore Freedom, a 100-percent recycled thermal insulation material developed for active warmth and its ability to adapt to movement.

Fire-Dex, Medina, Ohio, has launched Fire Investigation PPE, a protective ensemble designed specifically for fire investigators.

Primaloft, Latham, N.Y., has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of six new products including PrimaLoft® UltraPeak™, ThermoPlume® PrimaLoft ReRun™, Silver PrimaLoft ReRun, PrimaLoft Therma-Stretch™, PrimaLoft Heat-Sphere™ and PrimaLoft Rise Sleeping Bag™.

Intrinsic Advanced Materials, Gastonia, N.C., reports the Home Fashion Products Association recognized its CiCLO® technology with the 2025 Home Excellence Behind the Seams award. In other CiCLO news, Minneapolis-based BOKSER Textiles has introduced the Vermilion Sheeting Collection — a blend of 52-percent polyester treated with CiCLO® and 48-percent modal.

For the third consecutive year, the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business have named Herculite, Emigsville, Pa., as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania in 2025.

The Textile Institute, England, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Its Royal Charter was granted in 1925 by King George V.

England-based Nonwovenn reports it achieved its 19th consecutive year of profitable growth, with a 25-percent growth in sales year-over-year during the 2024-25 financial year.

Cincinnati-based Standard Textile and hospitality brand Accor have launched the Mascioni Hotel Collection as the preferred luxury linen provider for some of Accor’s brands including Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel and MGallery Collection.

SDL Atlas, Rock Hill, S.C., has released the latest iteration of its Scorch/Sublimation Tester, which offers improved accuracy, efficiency and operator safety while testing fabrics that are under heat and pressure, according to the company.

The American Association of Chemists and Colorists (AATCC), Durham, N.C., reports the OEKO-TEX® Eco Passport certification, Number 21.0.93288, has been renewed for its AATCC Powder Laundry Detergent.

Atlas Material Testing Technology, Mount Prospect, Ill., recently introduced the nex-gen Ci3000 Weather-Ometer. The unit features almost double the sample capacity, enhanced irradiance and temperature uniformity, as well as a new user interface.

England-based Replin by Hainsworth, a producer of fabrics for aviation and transport interiors, is celebrating 80 years since its founding by Hungarian refugee and textile innovator Dr. Maurus Banyai.

Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, S.C., reports its Milliken Assure™ Moisture Barrier was awarded a 2025 R&D 100 Award. The flame-resistant moisture barrier designed for firefighter turnout gear is non-halogenated, non-per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (non-PFAS) and UL-certified. Assure is certified to both NFPA 1971-2018 and NFPA 1970-2025 standards.

Sunbrella®, Burlington, N.C., has launched Sunbrella Interiors, a new sub-brand of fabrics and products developed for interior spaces. The product line includes plush chenilles, bouclés and other soft, textured fabrics; window treatments; and throws. In addition, Sunbrella has expanded its Sunbrella Horizon® marine vinyl collection with 14 new stock keeping units including the Tuscano leather-grain texture style in two colorways.

2025 Quarterly Volume IV