Boll & Branch Grows To 15 Stores Nationwide, Expanding Retail Footprint With Charlotte And Bethesda Openings

SUMMIT, N.J. — November 6, 2025 — Boll & Branch, a luxury bedding and home brand, has opened its 14th retail location at SouthPark in Charlotte, North Carolina, and its 15th retail location at Bethesda Row in Bethesda, Maryland. With these additions, the brand will nearly double its retail portfolio in one year, growing to 15 stores nationwide and deepening its presence in key markets across the country.

“Nearly doubling our retail footprint this year is a pivotal milestone in bringing the Boll & Branch experience to more customers nationwide, while creating meaningful, 1:1 relationships within each local community we serve,” said Katia Unlu, Chief Commercial Officer, Boll & Branch. “Our retail stores continue to deliver exceptional results, with revenue up nearly 60% year-over-year, demonstrating both the strength of the channel and the deep loyalty of our customers. As we continue to expand and bring the world of Boll & Branch to life for our customers, we are focused on delivering an exceptional in-store experience that drives meaningful growth in every market we enter.”

Boll & Branch delivers extraordinary experiences both inside and outside of its stores. In-store, customers enjoy personalized bedding consultations, curated product displays, and early access to new collections. Beyond the four walls, the brand extends its service through in-home design installations and personalized bed styling, bringing its meticulous attention to detail directly to customers’ homes. Ongoing activations at retail locations—including floral arrangement workshops, custom monogramming, and coffee carts—deepen customer relationships and reflect Boll & Branch’s commitment to thoughtful, engaging experiences at every touchpoint.

With 15 locations open nationwide and a presence in over 100 Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom locations, Boll & Branch is redefining the home shopping experience by meeting customers where they are and deepening its presence in markets with strong demand. In 2025 alone, the brand has expanded into the following markets:

Marietta, GA

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Fairfax, VA

Birmingham, AL

Edina, MN

Charlotte, NC

Bethesda, MD

Looking ahead to 2026, Boll & Branch will continue to prioritize expansion along the East Coast, throughout the South, and into the Midwest—advancing its cluster-based growth strategy to maximize impact and deliver meaningful experiences to customers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.bollandbranch.com

Posted: November 11, 2025

Source: Boll & Branch