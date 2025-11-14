AAFA Welcomes Progress On U.S. Trade Agreements With Key Central American Countries

WASHINGTON, D.C. — November 13, 2025 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) applauds today’s frameworks for agreements on reciprocal trade with El Salvador and Guatemala that incorporate key features vital for the U.S. textile, apparel, and footwear industry.

“We are grateful to President Trump and his trade negotiating teams for this bold step to support U.S. workers and communities whose lives and livelihoods are directly enabled by U.S.-Central American trade. These actions bolster key U.S. export markets in Central America, reduce costs for American consumers, and reinforce the competitiveness of integrated regional supply chains that rely on U.S. cotton and other textiles,” said Steve Lamar, AAFA president and CEO.

Under these frameworks, the United States will remove reciprocal tariffs on products that qualify for the U.S./Dominican Republic-Central America FTA (CAFTA-DR). These actions follow each country’s commitments to take steps to strengthen their trade partnerships with the United States. The removal of tariffs on these CAFTA-DR qualifying products — items like textiles and apparel that are already subject to strict rules of origin — ensures that the U.S./Central American partnership can continue to support workers and communities throughout the United States.

“We urge these agreements to be finalized soon so that these gains can quickly take effect and encourage the United States to incorporate similar provisions in forthcoming agreements with our other CAFTA-DR partners,” added Beth Hughes, AAFA vice president of trade and customs policy.

Posted: November 14, 2025

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)