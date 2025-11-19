AAFA Urges Renewed Support For Freedom Of Navigation Throughout The World

WASHINGTON, D.C. — November 19, 2025 — Marking the second anniversary since the first Red Sea commercial shipping attacks by Yemen-based Houthi terrorists, the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) today called on the Trump administration to accelerate efforts in pursuing a zero tolerance approach for freedom of navigation globally.

According to the letter, “We commend your administration’s actions to protect commercial shipping and urge sustained deterrence and robust diplomatic efforts to ensure freedom of navigation worldwide.”

The letter continues, “We applaud the broader efforts taken by the U.S. military and our allies to protect commercial shipping—including defensive and offensive operations, sanctions targeting Houthi resources, sustained diplomacy with regional partners, and courageous naval escorts and rescues.”

AAFA welcomed the administration’s important decision to designate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). While the Houthis released the Galaxy Leader crew at the start of 2025, they continue to attack maritime traffic, underscoring the ongoing danger. This designation appropriately recognized the severity of their attacks, strengthened the legal tools available to disrupt their financing, and sent an unmistakable signal that violence against commercial shipping will not be tolerated.

AAFA also recognizes the diplomatic progress made in 2025. Following the administration’s efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Middle East, there has been an increase in ships transiting the Red Sea. On November 4, 2025 the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority reported that traffic through the waterway reached 229 ships in October—the highest monthly total since Houthi attacks began two years ago.

The threats to commercial shipping extend beyond the Houthis in the Red Sea, with attacks by Iranian forces and increased piracy in the region. Further, aggressive maneuvers and tension in the Indo-Pacific—particularly in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait— endanger commercial shipping across a region that carries more than one-third of global trade.

“There should be zero tolerance for attacks on commercial shipping, whether in the Red Sea, the Indo-Pacific, or elsewhere,” said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of AAFA.

“The global economy depends on the free, safe, and reliable movement of vessels across international waters.

“We greatly appreciate the steps the administration has taken to safeguard commercial shipping and encourage the continued prioritization of freedom of navigation through deterrence and diplomatic engagement.”

Posted: November 19, 2025

Source: American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)