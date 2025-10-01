Sunbrella Launches Sunbrella Interiors: Performance Never Felt So Soft

BURLINGTON, N.C. — October 1, 2025 — Sunbrella, the global supplier of performance fabrics, today announced the launch of Sunbrella Interiors, a new sub-brand dedicated to elevating the design, comfort, and durability of fabrics and products for interior spaces. Debuting at High Point Market this October, Sunbrella Interiors offers fabrics created specifically for the home, weaving trusted performance with luxurious textures and lasting style.

The portfolio features plush chenilles, refined bouclés and other soft, textural fabrics, as well as products including window treatments, throws, and more — all designed to elevate everyday living. Each reflects the latest innovations from Sunbrella’s vertically integrated manufacturing process, including advancements at its North Carolina-based novelty yarn plant that deliver new levels of softness and sophistication. Every fabric and product is stain-resistant, easy to clean, and engineered to last — qualities that have long defined the Sunbrella name.

Sunbrella Interiors will debut at High Point Market, Oct. 25-29, with an immersive experience on the Showplace Walkway fully dedicated to indoor applications.

“Consumers and the trade have always trusted Sunbrella for its durability and cleanability,” said Suzie Roberts, Vice President and General Manager of Furnishings at Sunbrella. “With Sunbrella Interiors, we’re bringing that same uncompromising performance indoors, now paired with the comfort and style people want inside their homes.”

Recent research further reinforced the opportunity: Sunbrella is more widely recognized than its leading competitors for attributes like quality, comfort and style. In testing, participants were pleasantly surprised to learn that the ultra-soft fabrics they loved were Sunbrella — underscoring demand for a brand they already trust, now reimagined for interiors.

Following this introduction to the trade, Sunbrella Interiors will be available at retailers in 2026. The brand is investing in a full-scale program including sampling, signage, point-of-purchase displays, training resources, and consumer-facing marketing across print, streaming, digital, and events.

Posted: October 1, 2025

Source: Sunbrella