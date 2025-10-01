Lenze At ITMA Asia 2025: Smart, Robust And Cost-Efficient Motor Drive System IE5/IE6 For The Textile Future

AERZEN, Germany — October 1, 2025 — At the world’s largest trade fair for textile and apparel technology, ITMA Asia (October 28-31, 2025 in Singapore), Lenze will be presenting innovative automation solutions for the textile value chain in Hall 7, Stand B201. The focus will be on energy-efficient drive packages, modular machine concepts and scalable software solutions – developed for mechanical engineers and end users who rely on sustainable technologies. Lenze has been a reliable partner to the textile industry for over 77 years.

Efficiency meets scalability: Motor Drive System IE5/IE6

The Motor Drive System IE5/IE6 from Lenze meets all current and future energy efficiency standards and offers an excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to the innovative control process, many applications for which servo systems are traditionally used, such as goods transport in the finishing area, can be solved without external feedback. This makes the system particularly robust, low-maintenance and cost-efficient – ideal for the requirements of the textile industry.

Our functional model with two stylized machine elements demonstrates this extremely impressively and dynamically using movement tasks in the areas of speed synchronization and positioning. The combination consists of the m550/m650 motors, the g500 gearboxes and the current i550/i650 motec inverter generation. The first synchronous motor that is as easy to use as an asynchronous motor.

Thanks to its innovative design, it achieves efficiency classes IE5 and IE6. Motor losses can be reduced by up to 60 percent, significantly lowering energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

The performance is also impressive: with up to 300 percent overload torque, the motor accelerates from standstill to full load.

Modular machine concepts with the Lenze FAST Application Software and PLC Designer

With the Lenze FAST Framework and PLC Designer 4.0, Lenze offers a powerful toolset for the simple creation of modular software. Machine variants can be configured flexibly – regardless of the hardware used. This shortens the time- to-market and reduces sources of error in the engineering process.

Open interfaces for seamless integration

Lenze’s automation systems have open interfaces that enable easy integration into OEM ecosystems and the integration of third-party components. End-to- end data access from the drive to the cloud creates transparency and opens up new possibilities for digital services.

Service and migration: future-proofing existing systems

Lenze also supports OEMs and end customers with customized migration packages, local support and a global partner network. At the trade fair, customers can experience live how easy it is to convert from the 9300 inverter to the i950, even with an existing PROFIBUS connection. In this way, existing plants can be modernized in a future-proof and cost-efficient manner.

Posted: October 1, 2025

Source: Lenze SE