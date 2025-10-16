RALEIGH, N.C. — October 15, 2025 — Join AATCC at the Inkspired: Innovations in Textile Printing Conference, taking place November 5–6, 2025, at the StateView Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina. This two-day event will highlight groundbreaking developments in digital printing as industry leaders and academic researchers share insights into emerging technologies and practices shaping the future of textile printing.

Featured Presentations

The conference will include a keynote presentation on driving digital transformation in textiles, and on AI, automation, and the convergence of print technologies. Additional presentations will focus on topics such as green chemistry innovations, biomass-based inks, laser & pigment printing, cost comparisons of digital vs rotary-screen processes, and many more topics.

Keynote: Powering Change in Digital Textiles

Gart Davis, Co-founder and past CEO & COO, Spoonflower

What is the future for digital textiles? This presentation highlights technologies and drivers that are creating change within the digital textile printing landscape. Key themes examined will include the emergence of image-based AI as a tool for e-commerce, domestic and on-demand production as a vehicle for a more sustainable supply change, and the ability to harness technology to connect consumers with products that are steeped in story and culture.

Advancing Printed Textile Applications:

Image-Based Framework for Color and Pattern Evaluation

Kimberly P. Viron, Philippine Textile Research Institute

Greener Chemistry:

Smart Testing for Safer Textile Inks

Samantha Shintay, Hohenstein

Impact of Laser Engraving

Followed by Digital Pigment Printing on the Fabric Properties of Cotton Satin

Traci Lamar, North Carolina State University

Algae Ink:

Pioneering Biomass Waste-Stream Solutions for Textile Printing

Devon Murrie, Living Ink Technologies

Evaluating Cost Parameters of Digital and Rotary-Screen Printing in Textile Production

Lisa Chapman, North Carolina State University

Performance, Productivity, Durability, and Support

The Foundations for High-End Printhead Technology in Textile Printing

Ron Gilboa, FUJIFILM Dimatix

Baxter Mill Archive:

Preserving the Past, Designing the Future

Kathy Phillips, Baxter Mill Archive & Kathryn Lawrie, Springs Creative

Disrupting the Print Shop:

How Direct-to-Film Is Redefining Garment Printing Workflows

Danielle Hazen, M&R Printing Equipment

The conference will also feature panel discussions on Color Management for Roll-to-Roll Printing and Garment Printing, along with the AATCC Student Innovation Showcase, highlighting research from AATCC student members.

Register today to connect with leading industry professionals and academic experts at this must-attend event. Early registration rates end October 22, 2025. AATCC members enjoy discounted pricing, and AATCC student members may attend at no cost.

Free Webinar: Textile Printing 4.0

Get a glimpse into the future of textile production with an exclusive webinar on October 20 at 1 PM ET exploring how AI and automation are redefining printing workflows and manufacturing efficiency. The discussion will include:

AI’s role in pattern recognition, predictive control, and color accuracy

Robotics, conveyor systems, and IoT-enabled sensors for workflow automation

Case studies quantifying gains in uptime, waste reduction, and energy efficiency

Presenter – Johnny Shell

Johnny Shell is Principal Analyst for Keypoint Intelligence’s Textile & Apparel Printing Service, with nearly 40 years in digital textile and apparel decorating industry. He helps clients navigate challenges, innovate processes, and drive sustainable growth through insights on market trends and emerging applications. Previously, he served as VP of Technical Services at Printing United Alliance, leading training programs, workshops, and chaired a variety of committees. An inductee into the Academy of Screen and Digital Printing Technology, Johnny is a recognized expert, frequent speaker, and contributor to leading publications on digital printing, workflow, and color management.

Moderator – Dr. Tova N. Williams Cherry

Dr. Tova N. Williams Cherry is an Assistant Professor in the Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University, where she leads The Sustainable Dye Chemistry Laboratory as principal investigator, advancing eco-friendly solutions for colorants and coloration processes. A double alumna of NC State, she earned a Ph.D. in Fiber and Polymer Science in 2018 and a B.S. in Polymer and Color Chemistry in 2010. Throughout her career she has also held roles in research and sales, including positions with Tokyo Chemical Industry, Cotton Incorporated, and American & Efird LLC.

Posted: October 16, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)