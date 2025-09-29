Trivantage® Successfully Launches New Educational Event

BURLINGTON, N.C. — September 29, 2025 — Trivantage, a trusted supplier for workroom and upholstery professionals, recently hosted an all-new educational event called The Makers Meet — celebrating the skill, creativity, and community that drive great workrooms and upholstery shops.

At the Sunbrella® headquarters in Burlington, North Carolina, attendees soaked up exclusive insights from industry leaders, saw product demos, and gathered practical business tips. They also enjoyed fabric previews and behind-the-scenes access, and networked with peers and vendors.

The event featured a series of workshops, led by experts like Susan Woodcock, Grant Trick, and Charlene Clark. In an intimate setting, attendees got to learn from the best on topics like luxury drapery construction, precision and process, and resilient-business building.

“I’ve tried really hard to take all the opportunities I have to learn new techniques and methods, but there’s a real difference between hearing in a lecture format versus watching somebody sew in a hands-on capacity,” Jessie Lee Miller, owner of Winston’s Workroom and event attendee, said of the workshops.

Beyond education, Trivantage says the experience was designed to champion creativity. Lindsay Shakarjian, Marketing Director at Trivantage, described The Makers Meet as “a celebration of artistry, helping workroom professionals refine their skills, reimagine their potential, and lead with confidence in a fast-evolving industry.”

In 2024, Trivantage successfully relaunched a traveling marine-fabrication focused seminar, Performance on Deck, which has visited cities across the country and steadily gained momentum. Trivantage’s ultimate goal through events like The Makers Meet and Performance on Deck is to empower makers with the knowledge, skills, and inspiration to unlock their creativity and elevate their craft.

“Our mission is to go beyond supplying materials and tools and serve as a partner and thought leader—helping shape the future of our industry,” said Bret Kelley, President of Trivantage.

Posted: September 29, 2025

Source: Trivantage