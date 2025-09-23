ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 Garners Strong Support From Industry Partners

SINGAPORE — September 23, 2025 — The region’s much-anticipated exhibition for sourcing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions across the entire textile and garment value chain will open next month on October 28.

ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 has already seen strong interest from textile and garment industry professionals in the region since visitor registration was launched in March. Held from October 28-31, 2025, at the Singapore Expo, the exhibition will gather technology providers and key stakeholders from the entire textile and garment value chain.

To-date, the Singapore edition has drawn the support of over 80 textile and garment industry organizations. Among them are All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Asosiasi Pertekstilan Indonesia (API), Association of Iran’s Textile Industries (AITI), Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), International Trade Centre (ITC), Malaysian Knitting Manufacturers Association (MKMA) and Sri Lankan Apparel Exporters Association (SLAEA). Many of the associations are organizing visiting delegations.

Kamran Arshad, chairman APTMA sees the 2025 edition as a good opportunity for their association members to explore the latest innovations that can help boost their business competitiveness.

He enthused: “Our members look forward to attending ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 as the gains they make in automation, digitalisation and resource efficiency will translate into higher productivity, lower costs and stronger compliance with global buyers. As such, we have promoted the exhibition to our members and response has been encouraging as Singapore is more accessible to us.”

Joseph Ikpe, National President of the Garments and Footwear Factory Owners Association of Nigeria (GAFFOAN), also sees great value for his members to attend the exhibition. He said: “This exhibition is a key opportunity for us to see advanced machinery and make the right investment decisions. It is timely as the Bank of Industry Fashion Fund offers loans for equipment purchases at favourable rates.”

He added: “We are sending a delegation as we hope to keep abreast of trending technologies and find solutions that will make our industry more efficient and competitive. With Africa gaining attention as a sourcing destination, now is the time to invest in technology that matches our ambitions.”

The much-anticipated textile machinery showcase features 19 product sectors encompassing the entire textile manufacturing value chain. Buyers will be able to source technologies and products from over 800 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions.

Early bird visitor badge registration will close on September 28, according to the organizer ITMA Services. Project Director Sylvia Phua, advised: “Visitors planning to attend the exhibition have a few days left to secure their badges at 50 percent off regular rates. Those who require a visa can submit their application supported by our invitation letter to the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission or through its authorised visa agent.

“Participants will find that Singapore offers exceptional value for industry professionals beyond business: a short stay can be both productive and cost-effective. Visitors can enjoy the island’s exciting tourist hotspots and renowned food scene — from affordable hawker fare to Michelin-starred dining — making their visit a delightful cultural experience for every budget.”

