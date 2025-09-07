Datacolor Expands Regional Support In Brazil With Spectracolor

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — September 3, 2025 — Datacolor, a provider of color management software, instruments and services, today announced a new partnership with Spectracolor, an agency headquartered in Recife, Brazil. This partnership will expand sales and support for Datacolor’s customers in the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

Spectracolor offers pigment dispersions and raw materials for paint, plastics and specialty industries. A market leader for over 20 years, the company’s quality management program evaluates everything from raw material acquisition and testing to manufacturing and oversees rigorous control of the final product. Their expertise in precision color management makes them an ideal partner to support Datacolor’s customers.

“Collaboration with Spectracolor in Brazil will strengthen relationships with our local customers,” said Suleman Madha, Director of sales and support, Americas at Datacolor. “Their emphasis on quality aligns with our dedication to providing the right color management tools and software to help our customers get color right.”

“We are constantly investing in innovation and technology, to better serve our customers,” said Grace Klein, Director at Spectracolor. “ By partnering with Datacolor, we are expanding our portfolio to include advanced color management solutions. This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide customers not only with high-quality pigments and raw materials, but also with the tools and support they need to achieve color accuracy, reduce waste, and improve efficiency”

For more information on Datacolor’s products and services, visit www.datacolor.com. To find your local Datacolor sales and support team, visit https://www.datacolor.com/locations.

Posted: September 7, 2025

Source: Datacolor