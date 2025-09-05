AATCC Shares Updates For Upcoming Conferences

DURHAM, N.C. — September 5, 2025 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) connects the global textile community to empower an innovative, informed, and sustainable future. Headquartered in the Research Triangle Park of North Carolina, AATCC has provided standards development, testing materials, educational resources, and professional networking to the global textile industry for more than a century.

A Look At Upcoming AATCC Conferences:

2025 AATCC & SEAMS Fabricating the Future Conference: Educational Program Announced

Savannah, GA — October 5–7, 2025

AATCC and SEAMS are excited to unveil the full educational and networking lineup for the highly anticipated Fabricating the Future Conference, taking place October 5–7, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia. Designed to inspire innovation, collaboration, and practical insight, this year’s program blends industry-leading education with rich networking experiences.

Conference educational sessions begin Monday, October 6, with a powerful keynote by Kim Glas, President & CEO of NCTO, presenting The Global Trade Shakeup: What It Means for U.S. Textiles Now. The day continues with a lineup of timely, thought-provoking sessions covering economics, reshoring, trade policy insights, and strategies for connecting with today’s consumer.

Tuesday’s program kicks off with an inspiring keynote from Karl Aspelund of the University of Rhode Island and Michael Woody of Trans-Tex LLC: The Future Textiles Council – An Alliance for Industry Revitalization. Afterward, attendees can tailor their experience by choosing between two engaging tracks: Track One follows the journey from color development to finished product, while Track Two dives into performance innovations and sustainability solutions.

To view the entire program timetable visit Fabricating the Future website. https://www.aatcc.org/annual-conference/

In addition to the educational sessions, the conference features the SEAMS pre-conference golf tournament, a scenic riverboat dinner cruise, lively networking receptions, an exhibitor showroom, a poster session, the AATCC Herman & Myrtle Goldstein Graduate Student Paper Competition, and a joint Awards Ceremony where the most prestigious honors from both AATCC and SEAMS will be presented.

The conference is open to anyone who would like to attend. For more details regarding the program, accommodations, sponsorships, tabletops or to register for Fabricating the Future, visit https://www.aatcc.org/annual-conference/.

Inkspired: Innovations in Textile Printing Conference: Updates and Call for Student Posters

Raleigh, NC — November 5–6, 2025

Join AATCC for Inkspired: Innovations in Textile Printing Conference, taking place November 5–6, 2025, at the StateView Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. This two-day event will showcase cutting-edge developments in digital printing as industry leaders and academic researchers share insights into emerging technologies and practices shaping the textile printing landscape.

Featured presentations include:

Powering Change in Digital Textiles─ Gart Davis, co-founder and past CEO & COO of Spoonflower

Advancing Printed Textile Applications: Image-Based Framework for Color and Pattern Evaluation─ Gilbert E. Bueno, Philippine Textile Research Institute.

Greener Chemistry: Smart Testing for Safer Textile Inks─ Samantha Shintay, Hohenstein

Impact of Laser Engraving followed by Digital Pigment Printing on the Fabric Properties of Cotton Satin─ Traci Lamar, North Carolina State University

Algae Ink: Pioneering Biomass Waste-Stream Solutions for Textile Printing─ Devon Murrie, Living Ink Technologies

Evaluating Cost Parameters of Digital and Rotary-Screen Printing in Textile Production─ Lisa Chapman, North Carolina State University.

Textile Printing 4.0: The Strategic Role of AI and Automation in Smart Manufacturing / The Convergence of Printhead, Ink, and Hardware Technologies in Textile Printing─ Johnny Shell, Keypoint Intelligence

Performance, Productivity, Durability and Support – The Foundations for High-End Printhead Technology in Textile Printing─ Ron Gilboa, FUJIFILM Dimatix

Sulphophenoxy Chemistry in Reactive Dye Design: Efficient Microwave Synthesis of Chloropyrimidine-Based Anthraquinone Dyes─ Saira Faisal, NED University of Engineering & Technology

The program will feature two panel discussions focused on coloration and the Direct-to-Garment (DTG) market, along with the AATCC Student Innovation Showcase—poster presentations highlighting research from AATCC student members.

Additionally, AATCC invites undergraduate and graduate students to submit poster abstracts. Projects at any stage—capstone, independent study, thesis, or dissertation—are welcome. This is a great opportunity to share research and gain feedback, and to connect with peers, faculty, & industry professionals. Topic areas can be found in the abstract form. If interested, complete and return the form https://www.aatcc.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Call-for-Posters-Abstract-Form-Printing-2025-fillable-REVISED.pdf by September 19, 2025. Prizes will be awarded to the top entries.

Register today to connect with leading industry professionals and academic experts at this must-attend event. AATCC members enjoy discounted registration, and AATCC student members may attend at no cost. Be sure to register by October 22, 2025, to take advantage of early rates.

2026 Coloration Conference: Call for Presentations and Student Posters

Raleigh, NC — February 24-25, 2026

Abstracts are currently being solicited for subject areas listed below for the 2026 AATCC Coloration Conference. This event will be held February 24-25, 2026, at the StateView Hotel in Raleigh, NC, USA.

Interested individuals should complete the abstract submission form and provide an abstract of 125 words or less by September 12, 2025, to Matt Brennan.

Authors of accepted oral presentations will be notified. In accepting an invitation to present at the conference, a speaker agrees to provide AATCC with the full text or PowerPoint presentation by February 2, 2026. Speakers receive complimentary registration for the conference.

Additionally, AATCC invites undergraduate and graduate students to submit poster abstracts. Projects at any stage—capstone, independent study, thesis, or dissertation—are welcome. This is a great opportunity to share your work, gain feedback, and connect with peers, faculty, and industry professionals. Complete and return this form https://www.aatcc.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Call-for-Student-Posters-2026-Coloration-REVISED-fillable.pdf to Matt Brennan, Senior Education Manager, AATCC Technical Center, brennanm@aatcc.org by October 27, 2025.

