STFI 17th Colloquium On Recycling For Textiles With Accompanying Trade Exhibition In Chemnitz

CHEMNITZ, Germany — August 11, 2025 — On 3 and 4 December 2025, the 17th colloquium on recycling for textiles will take place at the Hotel Chemnitzer Hof. The event brings together experts from industry, science and research to present and discuss current developments, technologies and business models for a sustainable circular economy in the textile industry.

Shaping the future – closing cycles

The thematic focus is on technologies for textile recycling, circular and sustainable textile products, and the implementation of circular economy principles. Other topics include the collection, sorting and management of textile waste, as well as successful cooperation models for a circular textile industry. A concluding pitch session offers start-ups and universities the opportunity to present innovative ideas and solutions as forward-looking alternatives to conventional processes.

Trade exhibition celebrates its premiere

For the first time, the colloquium will be accompanied by a trade exhibition. Companies, research institutions and service providers will present their products, services and latest research and development results. The trade exhibition offers participants numerous opportunities for direct exchange and the initiation of new collaborations – supported by networking opportunities during conference breaks, at the business lunch and the evening event.

‘The colloquium has established itself as an important platform for professional exchange in the textile industry. With the new trade exhibition, we are expanding the concept to include a valuable component for direct knowledge transfer and the presentation of innovative solutions,’ explains Johannes Leis, STFI expert for textile recycling and circular economy.

Registration and programme

Participation is possible after prior online registration. The complete programme and registration details can be found at:

https://www.stfi.de/veranstaltungen/kolloquium-re4tex

This event will be held in German.

Posted: August 11, 2025

Source: Sächsisches Textilforschungsinstitut e.V. (STFI)