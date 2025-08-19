Helix Sleep Launches Partnership With Top Five Furniture Retailer, Rooms To Go

PHOENIX, Ariz. — August 19, 2025 — Helix Sleep, a direct-to-consumer mattress brand, has announced a major retail expansion through a new partnership with Rooms To Go, the nation’s number one independent furniture retailer with more than 200 locations. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for Helix, bringing its award-winning mattresses to one of the largest home furnishings destinations in the country.

Helix mattresses are now available in Rooms To Go locations across the Southeastern U.S. Following a phased rollout throughout the summer, customers can now shop three of Helix’s best-selling models in-store: the Midnight Elite, Midnight Luxe with GlacioTex™ Cooling Pillow Top, and the Twilight Core.

“Rooms To Go is a top-tier retailer with an incredible reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Jerry Lin, Co-Founder of Helix Sleep. “We’re proud to bring Helix into their carefully curated mattress assortment, where our award-winning comfort, cutting-edge materials, and traffic-driving sleep solutions will perfectly complement their mission. Together, we’re elevating the in-store mattress shopping experience and making premium, tailored sleep accessible to even more customers nationwide.”

Jon Studner, Vice President of Mattresses for Rooms To Go added: “Rooms to Go is always looking for brands and products that can enhance the lives of our guests and improve their overall shopping and sleep experience. When considering brands, we look for them to provide innovation, performance, value, and drive customers into our stores. We believe Helix can deliver on all those fronts. Helix has created an award-winning array of mattresses, and we look forward to our guests trying them in our showrooms.”

Helix is well-positioned to meet the needs of large-scale retail partners through domestic mattress assembly, in-house production of proprietary foams and coils, and an expanded national manufacturing footprint. Following its recent acquisition of Southerland, the company now operates multiple production facilities across the country, enabling efficient coast-to-coast distribution. The brand will also launch co-branded digital retargeting campaigns to help drive foot traffic to Rooms To Go locations. Coupled with a top-tier national sales and training team, Helix is equipped to deliver a seamless, high-touch retail experience at scale.

Rooms To Go is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing furniture and mattress retailers, with more than 200 locations across the Southeast. Founded in 1991, the brand has become a household name by offering stylish, affordable furniture and curated room packages designed to simplify the shopping experience. With a focus on value, quality, and convenience, Rooms To Go has earned a reputation as a trusted destination for customers looking to furnish their homes with comfort and style.

Originally launched as a DTC brand in 2015, Helix Sleep has grown into a category leader through its commitment to high-quality sleep solutions and product innovation. For more information on Helix Sleep, visit www.helixsleep.com.

Posted: August 19, 2025

Source: Helix Sleep