Carnegie Introduces Four New Upholstery Options, A Part Of The Studio Collection

NEW YORK, NY — August 19, 2025 — Carnegie, a supplier of sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions for the commercial industry, proudly announces four new upholstery options, a part of its Studio Collection. This collection reflects Carnegie’s 75-year legacy, drawing on the deep experience, craftsmanship, and forward-thinking design that have become hallmarks of the brand, shaping its journey along the way.

Joli, Moreland, Opheilia, and Parallelogram draw from the quiet luxury of boutique hotel lounges, the ambiance of high-end restaurants, and the timeless elegance of haute couture design. Perfect for hospitality-infused experiences, these upholstery options showcase richness and sophistication in every thread. For designers aiming to craft unforgettable, opulent spaces, these fabrics focus on intricate, dynamic pattern work and luxurious tactile sensations, offering a sensory experience like no other. The entire collection is 100% PVC-free and PFAS-free, containing no chlorine, formaldehyde, heavy metals, ozone-depleting chemicals, or plasticizers. HPDs are available for every product.

The new upholstery options include:

Joli : A finish-free velvet-look woven upholstery fabric offered in 18 versatile colors, from soft pastels to deep jewel tones. Joli is inherently flame resistant and built for durability, boasting 100,000 double rubs. Designed for both upholstery and drapery, Joli features easy cleaning with water or solvent-based cleaners, extremely low VOCs, and no topical finishes. It is free of Red List chemicals and meets standards such as California Prop 65, RoHS, REACH, LEED, and Mindful Materials. Joli delivers the look of high-end velvet at a budget-friendly price, as part of the Carnegie Elements brand.

“Each upholstery option in the Studio Collection is a testament to Carnegie’s commitment to thoughtful design, innovation, and sustainability,” says Mary Holt, Chief Design Strategist at Carnegie. “We drew inspiration from timeless elegance, often found in boutique hotels, to create upholstery options that elevate spaces visually but also provide a tactile experience. This collection embodies our belief that beautiful, high-performance textiles can also be responsibly made, helping designers craft memorable, lasting environments.”

The latest additions to its upholstery options pay homage to Carnegie’s 75 years of rich textile innovation. Marking this anniversary, Carnegie proudly celebrates a legacy built on the relentless pursuit of innovation, enduring partnerships, and the belief that sustainability and performance should never be at odds. The Studio Collection is the culmination of this journey—an embodiment of Carnegie’s values and vision for the future.

Since 1950, Carnegie has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, proving time and again that high-performance solutions can also be elegant and environmentally sound. As the only B-Corp-certified textile manufacturer in the U.S. and proudly 100% PVC-free since day one, Carnegie leads the industry in service to its mission: to galvanize the design community to build a better future with materials that matter. For more information about the Studio Collection and Carnegie, please visit the Carnegie website: www.carnegiefabrics.com

Posted: August 19, 2025

Source: Carnegie Fabrics