American Apparel & Footwear Association Plus The Council Of Fashion Designers Of America React To U.S.-Eu Trade Framework

WASHINGTON, D.C. — August 21, 2025 — Following the issuance of a joint United States-European Union Framework on an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade, AAFA and CFDA leadership, AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar and CFDA President Steven Kolb, offer the following joint statement:

“We are grateful to U.S. President Donald J. Trump, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, and the rest of the negotiating teams for ensuring that the new 15 percent reciprocal rate is not-stacked on top of existing high most-favored nation (MFN) rates that the U.S. fashion industry has long been paying on imports of inputs, equipment, and finished goods.

“We are urging the U.S. to embrace this vital non-stacking concept in other deals so that fashion industry can continue to directly and indirectly support more than 10 million U.S. workers as we design, make, market, and sell safe, affordable, authentic, and responsibly-made clothes, shoes, and accessories.”

For regular updates about the impact of tariffs on the U.S. apparel and footwear industry, and to keep track of key tariff dates, visit AAFA’s Fashion Tariffs 101 page: https://www.aafaglobal.org/tariffs

Posted: August 21, 2025

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)