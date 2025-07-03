The National Cotton Council Applauds The U.S. House Of Representatives For Its Passage Of The One Big Beautiful Bill Act

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — July 3, 2025 — The National Cotton Council (NCC) applauds the U.S. House of Representatives for its passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which includes provisions critical to the future of U.S. agriculture. The bill now heads to President Trump’s desk for his signature.

“The National Cotton Council commends the House of Representatives for their diligent work and support in passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” said NCC Chairman Patrick Johnson. “This legislation represents a significant step forward for cotton producers, the cotton supply chain, and the broader agricultural community providing vital support to help us continue to provide the world with the highest quality fiber while navigating ongoing challenges.”

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the USDA on implementation to help ensure that the benefits of the OBBBA are realized across the country,” Johnson stated.

Posted: July 3, 2025

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)