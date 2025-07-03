The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) Announces 10 New Firms And 2 Relocations To Its Growing Design Community

ATLANTA — June 12, 2025 — Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) is proud to announce the continued expansion of The Design Studios at ADAC, with 12 premier design firms securing leases in a newly redeveloped 12,500-square-foot wing on the building’s second floor. This milestone increases ADAC’s dedicated studio footprint to over 50,000 square feet—now home to more than 40 thoughtfully curated workspaces designed exclusively for architects and interior designers throughout the footprint.

Originally announced in July 2024, the expansion reflects strong demand for high-quality, customizable office environments within ADAC’s design-driven campus. Tenants began moving into the newly delivered shell spaces in early Q1 2025, with bespoke buildouts currently underway and a Grand Opening to follow early this fall.

Located near The Hungry Peach café, the new “242 Design Studios” offer an abundance of natural light, shared conference rooms, unisex bathrooms, a break room with a kitchenette, and thoughtfully designed common areas—creating a collaborative, elevated environment for design firms of all sizes.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome these talented designers and expand our community at ADAC,” said Katie Miner, General Manager of ADAC. “This expansion is not just about space – it’s about investing in creativity and connection while curating some of the best designers and architects in the region to call ADAC home base. The enthusiasm we’ve seen from the design community reinforces ADAC’s role as the region’s design epicenter.”

The newest additions and relocations within the ADAC campus include:

Brittany Cason Interior Design

C. Weaks Interiors (temporary short-term lease)

Claudia Stimmel Interiors

Forbes Masters

Joy Street Design

Liza Bryan Interiors

Mandy Culpepper Interior Design

McKenzie Design

Reiner Design Group

Sande Beck Design

The House at 396 Interiors

Tish Mills Interiors

This expansion reflects more than just added square footage—it signals a deepening investment in ADAC’s role as a hub for the Southeast’s most influential design talent. By offering custom-tailored studios in a setting that blends convenience, inspiration, and community, ADAC continues to meet the evolving needs of today’s design professionals.

With its expanded footprint, ADAC now offers even more opportunities for connection and collaboration among interior designers, architects, and builders working at the highest level. The curated nature of The Design Studios fosters daily interaction, idea exchange, and creative synergy that few environments can replicate.

Looking ahead, ADAC remains committed to cultivating a vibrant, forward-thinking campus that supports the business of design— helping firms grow their presence, elevate their brand, and deliver exceptional work to clients across the region and beyond.

Posted: July 3, 2025

Source: The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC)