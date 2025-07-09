Sustainable Textiles And Acoustical Management Solutions Manufacturer Carnegie Introduces Six New Designs In Its Signature Xorel Collection

NEW YORK, NY — July 9, 2025 — Carnegie, a provider of sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions for the commercial industry, is proud to announce six new Xorel products, a part of the new Studio Collection. This collection reflects Carnegie’s 75-year legacy, drawing on the deep experience, craftsmanship, and forward-thinking design that have become hallmarks of the brand, shaping its journey along the way.

Xorel has been infused with fresh contemporary appeal, featuring core classic wovens, intricate embroideries, and couture metallic embossing. Each design showcases Carnegie’s mastery of blending tradition with innovation. The collection incorporates up to 91% biobased content, underscoring Carnegie’s commitment to sustainability. This series offers sophisticated, versatile styles that reinforce Carnegie’s leadership in both quality and eco-conscious design.

The Xorel products include:

Chisel Embroider: Chisel Embroider introduces a mid-scale embroidered pattern on Xorel Sahara Matte, emphasizing tonal stitching and dimensional texture. The design features subtle detailing that creates a layered visual effect, evoking natural references such as weathered stone and topographic forms. Available in five colorways, Chisel Embroider offers a refined balance of tactile interest and understated elegance.

Cloister Embroider: Cloister Embroider features a large-scale embroidered pattern rendered in multicolored yarns on Xorel Sahara Matte, resulting in a refined matte finish. The varied placement of the embroidery introduces a sense of spontaneity, bringing a dynamic quality to the surface. With five rich colorways, the design balances structure with a touch of vibrancy and subtle whimsy, offering a distinctive option for upholstery and wall applications.

Dahlia Couture: Dahlia Couture is a sophisticated expression of Carnegie's couture capabilities, featuring an enchanting floral motif in a smaller, mid-scale design, accented with matte metallics. The interplay between the matte base and the embossed matte foil creates striking depth, elevating the design's dimension to a whole new level. Dahlia Couture comes in three colorways.

Ennis: Ennis is a new core textural solid, characterized by its matte finish and understated surface detail. A cousin to Carnegie’s popular Xorel patterns, Flux and Windsor, Ennis introduces a natural, grounded feel suitable for a range of interior applications. The textile offers notable durability, having been tested to withstand one million double rubs, and is available in six versatile colorways.

Linen: Refreshed Linen expands its offering with two new colorways, bringing the total to ten. These additions introduce warmer tones that complement the pattern's matte finish and natural texture. With a palette rooted in complex neutrals and soft undertones, Refreshed Linen continues to offer a versatile solution for a variety of interior applications.

Vienna: Vienna is a mid-scale jacquard pattern featuring an all-over geometric design that reflects Carnegie's weaving expertise. The structured motif adds visual depth and a refined sense of dimension, exemplifying one of the many technical innovations within the Xorel collection. Available in five sophisticated colorways, Vienna is suited for a range of interior environments.

“For this collection, we embraced Xorel as a true design canvas, unlocking the rich intricacies made possible by our techniques. It’s a celebration of what sets us apart at Carnegie: creating a design system where innovation meets artistry, and excellence takes center stage,” said Heather Bush, Chief Creative Officer at Carnegie. “Our inspiration came from motifs that whisper rather than shout—subtle, timeless, and imbued with a refined, enduring elegance. As the exclusive designer and manufacturer of Xorel with decades of expertise in jacquard weaving, embroidery, and embossing, Carnegie Xorel continues to push the boundaries of textile innovation.”

All patterns are entirely finish-free, bleach-cleanable, and inherently antimicrobial, achieved without the use of added coatings or topical treatments. These Xorel textiles meet the highest standards in sustainability, including Cradle to Cradle Certified® Gold or Silver, SCS Indoor Advantage™ Gold, and Declare labeling.

Designed for wallcovering and upholstery applications, the latest additions to Xorel pay homage to Carnegie’s 75 years of rich textile innovation. Marking this anniversary, Carnegie proudly celebrates a legacy built on the relentless pursuit of innovation, enduring partnerships, and the belief that sustainability and performance should never be at odds. The Studio Collection is the culmination of this journey—an embodiment of Carnegie’s values and vision for the future. The entire collection is 100% free of harmful chemicals, including PVC, PFAS, chlorine, formaldehyde, heavy metals, ozone-depleting chemicals, and plasticizers. HPDs are available for every product.

Since 1950, Carnegie has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, proving time and again that high-performance solutions can also be elegant and environmentally sound. As the only B-Corp-certified textile manufacturer in the U.S. and proudly 100% PVC-free since day one, Carnegie leads the industry in service to its mission: to galvanize the design community to build a better future with materials that matter. For more information about the Studio Collection and Carnegie, please visit https://carnegiefabrics.com/25-03-creative-collection.

Posted: July 9, 2025

Source: Carnegie