Serge Ferrari Group Debuts Sustainable Innovation In Outdoor Upholstery

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.— July 9, 2025 — Serge Ferrari Group, a designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative composite fabrics, introduces Batyline Eden Life, a breakthrough addition to its acclaimed Batyline collection. Engineered for high-performance outdoor furniture and marine applications, Eden Life exemplifies the brand’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and elevated design.

Crafted with sustainability in mind, Batyline Eden Life features a core yarn made from 100% recycled polyester and a 50% recycled acrylic outer layer. This eco-conscious construction offers durability without compromising on design or performance. In line with Serge Ferrari Group’s ongoing commitment to health and environmental responsibility, Batyline Eden Life is also free from intentionally added PFAS, ensuring the fabric was not formulated to contain these chemicals for any specific function or characteristic.

Available in a refined palette of six nature-inspired hues — Nude, Sakura, Morocco, Mother-of-Pearl, Aqua, and London Rain — Batyline Eden Life brings a fresh, elevated look to outdoor spaces. Its subtle chiné effect and tactile, woven texture create a sophisticated visual depth that enhances both sling seating and upholstered pieces, offering designers a versatile solution that’s as beautiful as it is functional.

Beyond its elegant appearance, Batyline Eden Life is built to withstand the demands of outdoor environments — delivering exceptional durability and long-term performance. Backed by a five-year warranty, the fabric resists abrasion, UV rays, and mold, maintaining its beauty and integrity through changing seasons and harsh conditions. Its easy-care nature ensures effortless maintenance, making it ideal for both residential and commercial settings. By uniting sustainability, refined aesthetics, and high performance, Eden Life sets a new standard for what’s possible in outdoor and marine design.

For more information about Batyline Eden Life, please visit www.sergeferrarigroup.com/us.

Posted: July 9, 2025

Source: Serge Ferrari Group