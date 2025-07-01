NCTO Commends Senate For Adopting Provision Permanently Ending De Minimis In Budget Reconciliation Bill Today

WASHINGTON — July 1, 2025 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), representing the full spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber, yarn and fabrics to finished sewn products, issued the following statement from President and CEO Kim Glas today, regarding the Senate’s passage of sweeping budget reconciliation package, which includes a provision that would permanently end de minimis for commercial shipments from all countries by 2027.

“On behalf of the U.S. textile industry, I would like to commend Senate leaders for including an important provision in the broader budget reconciliation bill that would permanently end de minimis for commercial shipments from all countries, effective July 2027. The Senate language mirrors a provision included in the House reconciliation package passed earlier in May.”

The Senate passed a sweeping budget bill today, which will now go to the House for approval with the goal of transmitting a final bill to President Trump’s desk for his signature ahead of the July 4 holiday.

“We sincerely appreciate Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) for leading efforts on a legislative solution that would codify and permanently end duty-free de minimis treatment for millions of low-value packages from China and all countries, closing a loophole in U.S. trade law that has harmed American manufacturers and workers and endangered American consumers.

“This provision would help rebalance the playing field for the domestic textile industry, which has seen the closure of 28 plants over the past 23 months. We are urging congressional leaders to ensure inclusion of this critical provision in the final version of the reconciliation bill this week, which would bring us one step closer to marking a significant milestone for the U.S. textile industry and a broad coalition of organizations dedicated to advocating for ending this destructive loophole.

“De Minimis acts as a gateway for facilitating four million packages a day valued at $800 or less that often contain unsafe, toxic and unethical products made with forced labor, as well as lethal fentanyl and other illicit narcotics to the U.S. market duty free and virtually unchecked. We applaud the Senate and House for validating that this loophole has caused widespread harm across businesses and communities and ending it once and for all.

“We are also grateful that the Trump administration has already used executive authorities to end de minimis access for Chinese goods — which represent approximately two-thirds of all de minimis shipments — while also laying the groundwork to close de minimis to commercial shipments from all countries. We request that the administration utilize its executive authorities to immediately close this damaging loophole for commercial shipments from all countries in the interim until this legislation ultimately takes effect.”

Posted: July 1, 2025

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)