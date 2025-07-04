Joint Statement By EURATEX And Danish Fashion And Textiles

BRUSSELS — July 4, 2025 — EURATEX and its Danish member Dansk Mode & Textil are calling upon the Danish Presidency of the EU to bring back stability and transparency to the European agenda. These last few months we have seen major upheavals and turbulence in global markets, as well as uncertainty surrounding a number of regulatory initiatives. All this creates a climate of uncertainty for European industry and anxiety with the consumers. As a result, demand for textile and garments is low, and entrepreneurs are hesitant to make any further investment decisions.

The Danish Presidency should do its utmost to restore confidence in the EU, by setting clear timelines and a regulatory pathway, which will allow our companies to make their investment and business plans for the next 5 years.

Specifically, we encourage the Presidency to move forward on some specific dossiers:

Ensure that the Circular Economy Act will support the demand for sustainable textile products and create a single market for textile waste (en-of-waste criteria);

will support the demand for sustainable textile products and create a single market for textile waste (en-of-waste criteria); Accelerate the much needed reform of the Union Customs Code , and adopt specific measures much faster (e.g. on the de minimis threshold) and much bolder (e.g. going beyond the €2 handling fee for on line parcels);

, and adopt specific measures much faster (e.g. on the de minimis threshold) and much bolder (e.g. going beyond the €2 handling fee for on line parcels); Move forward on implementing the Waste Framework Directive , allowing EPR schemes to be rolled out across the EU in a harmonised way.

, allowing EPR schemes to be rolled out across the EU in a harmonised way. Clarify the future of the Green Claims initiative, which is an important initiative to avoid greenwashing in the fashion industry.

initiative, which is an important initiative to avoid greenwashing in the fashion industry. Put the ratification of the Mercosur FTA back on track as quickly as possible, as European textile companies stand to gain from that agreement

back on track as quickly as possible, as European textile companies stand to gain from that agreement By contrast, carefully monitor the negotiations with India , to ensure a comprehensive and balanced agreement can be reached (as against a quick and partial deal).

, to ensure a comprehensive and balanced agreement can be reached (as against a quick and partial deal). Quickly move forward with the Energy Union, which should result in much needed lower energy prices for our European manufacturers.

which should result in much needed lower energy prices for our European manufacturers. Ensure a more efficient and coherent regulatory chemicals framework through a REACH revision, which increases transparency and predictability, and retains companies from relocating outside of the EU.

Thomas Klausen from DM&T commented as follows: “In these uncertain times we need the EU as a stabilising factor, and this also goes for the Danish fashion and textile industry. It is crucial that EU creates a level playing field and ensures the predictability, the industry needs to make the necessary investments. We hope that the Danish Presidency will be a key driver in ensuring this.”

Dirk Vantyghem from EURATEX added: “Our textile companies face too many uncertainties. While the EU cannot solve them alone, we expect from the Danish Presidency to show some leadership and move forward on these many urgent topics. We have no time to loose if we want to safeguard the competitiveness of our industry.”

The Danish textile and clothing industry contributes 87 billion Danish kroner annually to Denmark’s total GDP and helps create 96,000 jobs in Denmark.

The industry accounts for six per cent of total Danish goods exports and thus plays a central role in Danish the economy as a whole.

The European textile and clothing industry, with around 200,000 companies, employs 1.3 million workers and generates €170 bln turnover. It is an essential pillar of the local economy across many EU regions.

Posted: July 4, 2025

Source: EURATEX