Herman Miller and John Pawson introduce Pawson Drift Sofa Group

ZEELAND, Mich.— July 24, 2025 — Herman Miller introduces the Pawson Drift Sofa Group, a new lounge collection by world-renowned architect John Pawson. Marking the London-based designer’s debut collaboration with the brand, Pawson Drift Sofa Group was created with lounging in mind. Distinguished by its generously proportioned cushions set within a rectilinear, solid wood joinery and square edge frame, the collection includes two sofa sizes (80″ and 93″), a left- or right-chaise sectional, and a lounge chair.

A spacious, welcoming sanctuary, the Pawson Drift Sofa Group offers continuous support. Incorporated into the cushion design is a responsibly sourced down feather jacket for an added layer of comfort. Beneath the cushions, a sturdy frame and fabric suspension system work together, ensuring individuals are perfectly comfortable whether they’re sitting, lounging, or napping.

With a recessed, solid hardwood frame and wrap-around design, each piece is crafted to be admired from every angle. The frame can be specified in white oak or walnut. The cushions are carefully constructed to maintain their shape, and are available in a variety of premium textiles and leathers, including three fabrics that are Greenguard™ Gold Certified to help promote cleaner indoor air—Rowan, Beck, and Isa.

In line with Herman Miller’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, the Pawson Drift Sofa Group was designed with a focus on more sustainable material choices, featuring over 80 percent natural1, plant-derived components. This includes the use of natural latex foam in the cushions, offering a renewable alternative to traditional petroleum-based foam. The cushions are made of plant-based latex and rest on a hidden suspension system of textile straps under cotton decking. The frame is made from North American hardwood. The result is a more environmentally responsible option that delivers exceptional comfort.

Since leaving to start his own firm in 1981, Pawson has designed everything from a monastery, art galleries, yacht interiors, hotels, ballet sets and a winery to retail spaces and private homes. He brings the same rigorously simple approach to his furniture design, creating pieces that complement the surroundings, enhancing the experience of space rather than overwhelming it.

“Like all my work, this sofa group is the outcome of a process of stripping right back to the point where one’s primary experience of space and objects is rooted in the quality of proportion, surface, and light,” says Pawson.

Posted: July 28, 2025

Source: Herman Miller