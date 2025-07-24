Heimtextil 2026: Extensive Product Range With Top Exhibitors — Holistic Interior Design

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — July 22, 2025 — From decorative and furniture fabrics to wallpaper, flooring and carpets, to mattresses, bed linen and table linen – Heimtextil brings together a diverse product range for holistic interior design from 13 to 16 January 2026. Interior designers and buyers from the hospitality and retail sectors find the latest textile and non-textile material innovations under one roof. Leading brands and promising newcomers have already announced their participation. The new hall layout creates targeted synergies for an efficient trade fair visit.

Textile interior design solutions are more varied than ever before. They include wallpaper, sun protection systems, furniture fabrics, flooring, bed and table linen, mattresses, bathroom and decorative textiles, and much more. Interior designers, architects, retail and hospitality buyers are looking for the full range. Products combining innovative functionality with modern design are in demand. At Heimtextil, professionals find everything they need for textile interior design – and much more: non-textile flooring makes its debut in 2026.

“The international market has changed. Architects, interior designers and buyers are looking for a complete range of products in one place. With the broad offering at Heimtextil and the addition of non-textile floor coverings, we are providing exactly that. We offer a range spanning from functional furniture fabrics to wallpaper, flooring and finished products. The new hall layout ensures an even more structured visitor experience,” says Bettina Bär, Director Heimtextil, Messe Frankfurt.

Interior design concepts

Hall 3.0 brings together wallpaper, carpets, curtains and sun protection systems to present interior design concepts clearly structured for professionals. Key players include Forest Group (Netherlands), Höpke (Germany), Ifi Aebe (Greece), Linder (France), Marburger Tapetenfabrik (Germany), Paulig Teppichweberei (Germany), Sarlas (Greece), Tanriverdi (Turkey), The Wallfashion House (Belgium) and York Wallcoverings (USA), presenting their latest collections. In addition, the DecoTeam and its members showcase holistic, inspiring interior design concepts with joint brand presentations – complemented by the Design Lounge powered by DecoTeam. A new installation by Patricia Urquiola also brings integrated interior design to life at the highest design level.

The largest offering in furniture and decorative fabrics

Whether outdoor fabrics, imitation leather or fibres and yarns for contract business – functionality and design are the focus and continue to evolve year after year. In Halls 3.1 and 4.1, international exhibitors present the world’s largest offering of weavers for furniture and decorative fabrics. One focus in Hall 3.1 is on contract fabrics, leather and imitation leather, and fibres and yarns for furniture and decorative fabrics. Indorama Ventures Fibers Germany, Manifattura Filtes, Novartiplast and Martinelli Ginetto from Italy are among the many suppliers showcasing their latest products here. Hall 4.1 brings together high-quality decorative, furniture and contract fabrics. Among the many manufacturers exhibiting here are Edmund Bell (Great Britain), Manuel Revert (Spain), Vanelli Tekstil (Turkey) and Vescom Velvets BV (Netherlands).

Carpets & Rugs grows and expands to include flooring

Heimtextil’s carpet segment continues to grow. Halls 11.0, 11.1 and 12.0 focus on hand- and machine-woven carpets, unique pieces and doormats. For the first time, non-textile floorings extend the range with the new Flooring & Equipment product segment. Heimtextil thus brings together holistic textile and non-textile interior design in one place. Contract furnishers and buyers benefit from a broad selection of complementary offerings with one visit. Registered exhibitors include Heritage Overseas (India), Oriental Weavers Carpets Factory (Egypt), Ragolle Rugs (Belgium) and Universal XXI (Spain). Floor coverings are included in the portfolios of Chene de L’est (France), Welspun UK and Zipse (Germany), among others.

Functional finished products for hospitality

Anyone looking for finished products for contract furnishing and hospitality find what they need in Halls 5.0, 5.1, 6.0 and 6.1 within the Bed, Bath & Living segment. Here, exhibitors present bed linen, bathroom textiles, table linen, blankets and home accessories. The strong and international range of brands and private labels offers high quality, short delivery times and flexible order quantities. Participants include Formesse (Germany), Hermann Biederlack (Germany), Lameirinho – Indústria Textil (Portugal), Marzotto Lab (Italy), Mundotextil – Industrias Texteis (Portugal), Veritas Tekstil (Turkey) and many others. Bedding, duvets, pillows, and mattresses are featured in the Smart Bedding section in Hall 4.0. Badenia Bettcomfort (Germany), Boyteks Tekstil (Turkey), f.a.n. Frankenstolz Schlafkomfort H. Neumeyer (Germany), Hefel Textil (Austria), OBB Oberbadische Bettfedernfabrik (Germany), Proneem (France) and many other exhibitors present state-of-the-art sleep solutions there.

Holistic concepts for contract and purchasing

A visit to Heimtextil 2026 offers architects, interior designers, decorators and buyers for hospitality and retail everything they need for textile and non-textile interior design. Clearly structured with top exhibitors on board. Functional properties are in high demand. They are developing rapidly and offer ever more possibilities – whether for outdoor fabrics, carpets or bed linen.

Heimtextil 2026 takes place from 13 to 16 January 2026

Posted: July 24, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH